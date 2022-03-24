Personnel matters and contracts dominated the agenda at the recent regular meeting of the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors.
The board gave conditional approval to the employment of:
• Part-time adult education instructors Rajwan Alshareefy and Lisa Spencer, each at hourly rates of $33.03.
• Kelsey Rosenberger, speech language clinician, retroactive to March 10, at a salary of $51,768 prorated to days worked.
• Stacie Isenberg, curriculum specialist, effective June 1, at a salary that will be $77,000 prorated to days worked.
The board also changed the employment status of Ms. Wenxi Schwab from full-time family educator to full-time adult education instructor at a salary of $32,487 per year, prorated to days worked.
And it authorized an increase in salary for Lacie Cook, curriculum specialist, to $73,530 a year prorated to days worked.
The ARIN IU 28 directors accepted with appreciation for their service the resignations of:
• Travis Trimble, instructional paraprofessional, retroactive to Feb. 1.
• Lisa Anderson, school psychologist, retroactive to Feb. 25.
• Hilary Hubbard, part-time adult education instructor, retroactive to March 8.
They accepted with regret the retirements of:
• Rene’ Fetchkan, school psychologist, effective with the last day of the 2021-22 school year.
• Jan Shaffer, instructional paraprofessional, also effective with the last day of the 2021-22 school year.
• Clifford Geary, unit director of finance, effective Sept. 1.
Two unpaid leaves of absence also were approved.
The board authorized the ARIN Center for Education to accept $3,058 in additional federal funds for Adult Basic Education Direct Services in the 2021-22 program year.
The board also accepted the 2020-21 Single Audit Report submitted by Mark C. Turnley, CPA from Ambridge.
It authorized Executive Director Dr. Brigette Matson to enter into:
• A renewal of ARIN’s ZOOM “Education Annual” contract through March 17, 2023, at a cost of $1,800.
• Exhibit A to Consortium contracts with PAIUnet for the purchase of 100Mbps of internet bandwidth at a cost of $14 per month through June 30, 2022, and from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
• A renewal of its contract with DQE to provide 100mbps ethernet connection for PAIUnet internet service, at a monthly fee to be decreased from $350 per month to $275 per month through June 30, 2025; and an extension of an existing agreement with DQE for high-speed internet access at a monthly fee to be decreased from $3,560 to $3,310.80 per month through June 20, 2024.
• An agreement with Appalachia Intermediate Unit (AIU8) for a teacher of students who are deaf and hard of hearing for the 2021-22 school year. The agreement provides for 52 days of service at a projected cost of $35,565.40.
• An agreement between the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units and ARIN IU 28 for the period from July 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022, for IU28 to administer the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 Prevention/Outreach/Testing Project at a contract amount of $232,497.
Matson also was authorized to enter into a 2021-22 contract with Shriver Contract Services Inc. to provide transportation services to ARIN IU 28, starting retroactively on Aug. 1, 2021, and continuing through June 30, 2022, with three one-year extension options.
While rates of the three option years will be negotiable, they will not exceed the previous year’s rates of $221.37 for a minivan carrying six to eight passengers, plus the Pennsylvania Department of Education-provided CPI increase or 1 percent, whichever is greater for those years if key performance indicators are met.
The ARIN IU 28 board next will meet on April 28 at approximately 8:30 p.m., following its annual Convention of School Directors at Freeport Area Middle School.