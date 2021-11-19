WHITE TOWNSHIP — Personnel matters dominated the November meeting of ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s board of directors.
Conditional approval was given to employing Julie Jordan, instructional paraprofessional, at $11.96 per hour; and Ametrine Rei, instructor in adult programs, at an annual salary of $46,487.
Andrea Sheesley has been shifted from full-time homeless regional coordinator to full time director of early childhood, school and community services, at a new prorated annual salary of $77,000.
The board also approved volunteer tutor services of Kaela Cardarella and classroom assistant services of Ellie McCausland and Allan Burnheimer by the ARIN Adult Education programs.
They will serve as volunteers during the 2021-22 academic year at the Indiana County Jail under supervision of Victoria Tantlinger, instructor in adult programs. Also, Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Jordann Noel will be in an internship for the Spring 2022 semester, working with ARIN supervisor Melissa Redinger.
Resignations were accepted from Brenda Warr, certified occupational therapy assistant; Christine VanHorn, instructional paraprofessional; Megan Labutka, licensed professional counselor; and Katherine Monko, director of Early Childhood, School and Community Services.
Leaves of absence were authorized for Keriann Schoepke, part-time speech language clinician; Gwen Lander, speech language clinician; and Emily Kennedy, speech language clinician.
The ARIN board authorized Occupational Therapy clinical experience placements for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year, at no cost to the unit, to students enrolled in Chatham University, including Cara Markowitz (working with cooperating teacher Sophia Shadid) and Savannah Lorentz (Jessica Copney).
The board approved 2021-24 Federal Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools aid for Divine Redeemer ($110,024.54), Evangelical Lutheran ($8,036.64), Merakey Leechburg ($55,049, Orchard Hills Christian Academy ($95,687.71) and St. Bernard School ($158,000).
It approved agreements:
• For Rick Harris of ACT Inc. to conduct a training for regional educators on the ACT Workkeys Assessment on Dec. 16 for $2,900.
• To renew and extend the agreement with Zito Business to provide managed voice telephone service to ARIN locations through June 2024 at a cost of $486.25 per year.
• For Executive Director Dr. Brigette Matson to enter into an agreement between Homer-Center School District and ARIN IU 28 to provide School Based ACCESS Program support to the district for 7.5 hours per week over 40 weeks for $8,847.20.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Central Office in White Township.
If the situation permits, meetings will be held in-person. If not, then the meeting will originate from the Central Office and be conducted virtually by Zoom.