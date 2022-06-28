Indiana Area School District’s board of directors tackled a long list of personnel matters, including extra duty/extra pay assignments, at a special meeting Monday night that also focused on security and plans for several district buildings.
It was the third time the board met this month. After Monday night the next regularly scheduled meeting isn’t until July 11 at 7 p.m.
Personnel items also included accepting resignations from food service truck driver Dave McDowell and librarian Marquette Pisarcik, and hiring five teachers:
• Michael Rhea, Holly Smith and Brad Wright as special education teachers, with Rhea and Smith each getting a step 1-masters salary of $70,869 and Wright a step 3-masters salary of $77,054.
• Joseph Laukaitis as a secondary BCIT-STEM teacher at an entry-level salary of $55,237.
• Emily Haugh as a secondary art teacher at an entry-level salary of $51,752.
The public meeting Monday only lasted 18 minutes, but followed a 2½ executive session, in part for personnel matters but also for a safety briefing required under the state’s School Code as amended by Act 44 of 2018.
IASD Transportation and Safety Coordinator Michael Travis was involved, as was Indiana Borough Police Department’s Chief Justin Schawl.
There was one security-related action on the agenda, a contract with handwriting expert and forensic document examiner Wendy Carlson, to examine graffiti at the senior high school at a maximum cost of $2,190.
IASD Director of Education Robert Heinrich, who was sitting in for Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich, said those expenses were related to an ongoing investigation of threats made in senior high school washrooms on March 29 and April 29.
Meanwhile, the district is moving forward with plans for Eisenhower and East Pike elementary schools.
Buildings/Grounds & Transportation Chair Terry Kerr said six-week extensions will be needed for design work at Eisenhower and may be needed for East Pike, because planning for stormwater retention turned out to be more complex that originally proposed.
The board also approved a donation of 30 touchstones, at a total value of $10,000, from Nathan Kovalchick. Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said the stones are being donated for an outdoor classroom at Ben Franklin Elementary School.
Extra duty/extra pay assignments included 16 employees and four non-employees for year-round senior high and fall and winter coaching jobs.
Non-employee Steve Woodrow was hired as a fall assistant football coach at a salary of $4,797.
Employee Jamie Edmonds was hired as a fall assistant volleyball coach at a salary of $2,322.
Non-employee Jessica Patterson was hired as a junior high cheerleader coordinator at a salary of $1,612 for the fall and $1,612 for the winter.
Also among employees at the senior high school:
• Leah Lyons will get $5,743 as dramatics coordinator, as well as $2,591 per show as a director, $3,573 as musical director, and $1,150 as choreographer.
• Julianne Laird will get $2,343 as vocal director, $1,731 to direct senior high vocal groups, and $1,351 to work with the orchestra.
• Jason Olear will get $8,136 to work with the marching and concert band, $2,343 as dramatics orchestra director, and $1,731 to work with music stage and instrumental groups.
• Jackie Cupp will get $3,284 as music band front assistant.
• Pam DiStefano will get $3,164 to advise the yearbook.
• Larry Nath will get $2,490 to advise the newspaper.
• Erik Puskar will get $2,783 as TV/video production coordinator.
• Michael Bertig will get $2,382 as Student Government Association instructional adviser
• Traci Sexton will get $2,047 as senior class adviser.
Also among non-employees at the senior high school:
• Bethany Ryan will get $1,150 for dramatics costume design.
Among employees at the junior high school:
• Jason Rummel will get $5,743 as dramatics coordinator, and $1,351 apiece to work with music orchestra/instrumental groups and with music/vocal groups.
• Zachery Karcher will get $2,111 as marching band director, $1,615 apiece as musical orchestra director and musical vocal director, and $1,351 as concert band/special events director.
• Candice Lockard will get $1,809 as newspaper adviser.
• Genna Chakot will get $1,382 as Student Government Association instructional adviser.
Also at the junior high school:
• Aleah Kessell will get $2,784 employed as musical director and $1,809 as a non-employed dramatics show director.
• Non-employee Tegan McCune will get $1.351 as dramatics technical assistant.
• Non-employee Amy Kukula will get $1,159 as musical choreographer.