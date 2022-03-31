A $10 million gift has been bestowed upon Pittsburgh-based Pressley Ridge, an organization that serves thousands of children and families in western Pennsylvania as well as other locations in six states.
It was an unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, an American novelist and philanthropist who helped her former husband, Jeff Bezos, build Amazon.com Inc.
And it is the single largest donation in the 190-year history of Pressley Ridge, which developed the nation’s first treatment foster care curriculum in the early 1980s, and also provides specialized education and supportive services from locations that include Pittsburgh, Altoona, Richland Township in Cambria County and Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County.
“We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s investment in Pressley Ridge’s mission,” Pressley Ridge President and CEO Susanne Cole said.
In a news release, Pressley Ridge said effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in increased mental health issues that have challenged society in ways that could not be imagined.
Officials said the grant will allow Pressley Ridge to increase its organizational capacity and address needs that include services provided to Children and Youth Services in Indiana and Armstrong counties, and to school districts that include Indiana Area, Homer-Center, Purchase Line, and Apollo-Ridge.
“This gift will enhance our ability to serve the increasing complex needs of youth and families in our communities,” Cole said. “It will also accelerate our work as it relates to racial equity and bolster our commitment to leadership development in this field to advance clinical outcomes and best practices.”
Pressley Ridge officials said this gift follows completion of their three-year strategic plan that includes a primary focus on racial equity.
“This gift validates the tremendous work of the staff and leadership and presents an opportunity to have a greater impact on diverse communities throughout the region and beyond,” said Pressley Ridge Board Chair Tisha Germany.
The service agency said the plan tackles workforce development, ensuring effective and efficient clinical interventions and exploring program expansion and collaborations where there may be gaps in services within communities.