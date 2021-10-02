Walking down Philadelphia Street, you might smell a new scent in the air along with the cool fall breezes and changing leaves.
The Philly Street Candle Bar, at 740 Philadelphia St., opened its doors Thursday, bringing with it a new experience for those stopping to shop.
“I wanted to bring something fun to Indiana,” said owner Andrea Neiderhiser, of Indiana. “I thought that I wanted to do something, but what? We don’t need another clothing store or restaurant.”
Inspiration came from different sources. Neiderhiser is a big fan of Lucy Rae, a shop just down the street, and loves how it’s a family business. She got to thinking and hoped to start a business she could someday pass on to her own daughters, should they want it.
The idea for a candle shop came from a similar experience Neiderhiser had in Pittsburgh before quarantine. She enjoyed going with her sister and was interested in how it was a women-owned business.
“It got me talking,” she said. “It’s not like I dreamt of owning a candle store or a business of my own or anything like that, but it all came together and I thought OK, I can bring something like this to Indiana, but then the world shut down and I couldn’t open a business in a town where businesses couldn’t be open.”
But, after quarantine, Neiderhiser decided to go for it. She began working with a company in Columbus, Ohio.
“This is what they do,” she said. “You basically buy their marketing plan from them and they guide you through everything every step of the way. I’ve never owned a business before so the guidance was great.”
Wednesday night Neiderhiser held an open house to practice the experience with friends and family.
“They’ve been really great, letting us learn on them. Jake, he’s here with us for a little while and then he’ll leave. He’s with the company and is part of the plan to help us get established and train us.”
The process is a fun and interactive one. Visitors are welcomed to the store and are invited to spend time at a wall filled with pre-scented candles. Customers then keep a list of favorite scents on a provided sheet.
Staff members encourage customers to write down all favorites, regardless of if you think the scents match or not.
Once customers have a list of favorites, they can pick out a container to create the candle in and take it up to the bar along with a list of scents.
One of the staff members will then work with customers to narrow down three favorite scents that will blend well together into a final candle creation.
Visitors have complete control over how much of each of the three oils are put into the candle. Customers are encouraged to mix and sniff until reaching an ideal blend.
When the blend is achieved, a staff member fills the container with plain melted wax and customers mix in the oil.
From there, it’s just time to cure the wax. It can take around an hour or so for the wax to harden.
“It doesn’t take long,” Neiderhiser said. “People can come in, make their candle and can leave and get dinner or shop and pick up their candle in an hour or so or even come back the next day, whatever works for you.”
The candle bar is BYOB and is available for people to come in whenever they have time, or if they want to plan a party or event, the space is available as well.
“You can come with friends, as a party or by yourself; no matter what it’s awesome,” said Neiderhiser. “We haven’t even really advertised reservations yet, but we already have people asking for them and planning parties. Events can be planned in off hours or on days we’re closed, or you can make reservations during the day.”
The early requests show folks in Indiana are really eager to have something new and fun to do in town. However, while it’s one thing to read about the process, it’s another thing entirely to experience it.
“My husband has been with me since day one,” said Neiderhiser. “(Bryan) heard about it and said, ‘sure, OK,’ but then he came with me to Columbus and he sat and did it and he had so much fun and was so proud of his candle. He took it home and took it right to his office and burned it out in a week. Now he can’t wait to make more now that we’re open.”
Experiencing the process in-person is not only fun but it’s easy and with the staff helping, it’s next to impossible to make a bad candle.
“It’s very hard to screw something like this up,” Neiderhiser said.
“We just want it to be a fun experience for you, so you can create something unique to you … something you’re proud of. I’m not looking to be a candle magnate; I just want to have a good time while I’m here and to do that, I want everyone else to have a good time.”
Neiderhiser also wanted to make sure to thank “everyone” for their help in getting things at the candle bar started.
“I have a long list of shout-outs for all my family and friends and I had the best construction crew on the planet. If I made a list it’d be huge, so really, I just want to thank everyone. They’ve been amazing.”
The Philly Street Candle Bar is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information and questions, visit them on Facebook at Philly Street Candle Bar or email info@phillystreetcandlebar.com.