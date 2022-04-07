CLYMER — As reported at Wednesday’s Clymer Borough Council meeting, Clymer Volunteer Fire Company has problems, including someone claiming to be a firefighter and fraudulently seeking donations, while feral cats are attracting unwanted attention elsewhere in that borough, and some streets soon may be dug up for gas line work.
Council approved the request of Henkels & McCoy Construction of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, to begin work Monday at 7 a.m. on the next phase of fuel line construction by Columbia Gas, this time along Franklin Street, Spruce Avenue and Beech Street.
Borough officials said a portion of the work may be done on a nighttime 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. shift, on a day to be determined.
Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said there have been a lot of complaints in the borough about feral cats.
It prompted her to remind residents of Ordinance Number 341 of 2012, which provides for restrictions on feral cats and requiring rabies vaccination of all cats three months of age or older.
“Any person deemed to be the owner of a cat must have a certificate evidencing valid, current rabies vaccination,” the ordinance reads. “No person shall own, harbor or keep in his/her possession more than two cats on any residential property/lot except that a litter of kittens or a portion of a litter may be kept for not more than 10 weeks from birth.”
While animal control is a concern, so is fire control, prompting Chief John Gromley to say, “it has been kind of crazy,” as his volunteers have had, for instance, three calls this past Saturday alone, including a Saturday evening brush fire along Penn Street.
On one hand, he reminded borough residents of Clymer’s burn ordinance. On the other, as he and company President Haley Mumau posted on Facebook earlier this week, someone is sending out emails supposedly from “clymer.firedepartment81@yahoo.com,” which is not associated with the fire company.
Gromley and Mumau said they have been in contact with the Clymer Borough Police Department, which is looking further into that matter.
“Please know the fire company does not solicit via email at this time,” Gromley and Mumau posted on Monday. “However, we do solicit via the United States Postal Service for our fund drive on official fire company letterhead. Please feel free to reach out if you have also received an email from (the fraudulent address) to either” Mumau, at (724) 599-2524, or Gromley at (724) 464-3667.
Also Wednesday, Council President Louis Tate opened the meeting with a moment of silence “for victims of the Russia-Ukraine War.”
Council approved a motion raising employee salaries retroactive to Monday.
And it announced that state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, will conduct a town hall at the fire hall, 550 Sherman St., on April 21 at 6 p.m.
In police matters, Mayor Christina King said income last month included $100 from parking meters, $847.50 in fees from Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office, and $900 for 30 hours of police service last month in Marion Center.
Chief Charles M. Waller said the borough has received one of its new police cruisers and is awaiting a build date on the second cruiser.
He also said the borough will host the annual Indiana County Police Officer Memorial, on a date to be determined later this year.
Waller also reported that there were 23 vehicle stops and seven arrests, with three arrests coming after a warrant served by the Indiana County Drug Task Force turned up methamphetamine and paraphernalia in a borough home.