It was a new kind of experience for state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, on Tuesday.
It was the second time he was named the senator for the 41st District.
First was an interim term earned in a special election in May 2019, to complete Sen. Don White’s fifth term after White retired from the chamber.
But now, Pittman has been chosen for his own full four-year term, with a comfortable Election Day win over his Democratic challenger, Indiana restaurateur Anthony “Tony” DeLoreto.
Over the sprawling district, including all or parts of four counties, Pittman accumulated 60,439, or 81.4 percent, of votes cast by voters and counted by this morning at the polls in Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties. No vote counts had been announced in Butler County. DeLoreto received 13,727 votes and stood at a deficit that statistically could not be overcome by the expected number of mail-in and absentee ballots yet to be counted in the district.
But DeLoreto held out hope Tuesday night for a more favorable tally of the still uncounted ballots.
“At the end of the day, I am pretty humbled by what I believe is overwhelming support for the voice that I have given the people of this district in Harrisburg,” Pittman said.
Pittman saw his campaign also was fueled by discontent with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
“Their general frustration with the way this governor is managing this commonwealth, whether it is his management of the pandemic or his proposal to tax carbon emissions from power plants, the people of this region are very frustrated with their governor right now, and I don’t blame them,” Pittman said.
“The work that we have with the challenges at IUP, with the assault on our power plants and overall issues related to the pandemic, we have to figure out ways to work together and overcome them, because this is a great community and we have to figure out ways to make it grow and prosper.”
With the governor having vetoed the lawmakers’ call to have a seat at the table to discuss Pennsylvania’s inclusion in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — the multi-state faction aimed at curbing fossil fuel emissions and promoting means of energy production said to be less harmful to the environment — Pittman said the region’s hopes for avoiding economic crisis rely on Wolf’s willingness to listen and be patient.
“To me, mitigating the impact is what this is all about, and I recognize that markets and conditions change,” he said. “What I hope more than anything, if the governor is going to take this path, that he allows our power plants to run their course as they would naturally, and then give us resources necessary to repurpose the sites and be sure we have the family sustaining jobs that we need.”
The “natural course” for the power plants would be about 10 more years of power production and preparation, in the meantime, by local officials to find new uses for the plants, new ways to generate needed electricity and new jobs for the energy industry workers — “and I don’t understand why the heavy hand of government needs to put them out of business,” Pittman said.
At the same time, Pittman said he hopes to influence the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education chancellor and board of governors, and the administration at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, to persuade an estimated 800 retirement-eligible faculty at the 14 state-owned schools to take their pensions.
Voluntary retirements, he said, would avert announced furloughs that number near 130 at IUP.
“If those individuals alone, eligible for full retirement without penalty, would take advantage of the benefit they have, we would not have nearly the conversation we’re having right now,” Pittman said. “I don’t fully understand the retrenchment process, but I do understand that the faculty have the right to move to other universities within the system. My hope is that retrenchment will be not as draconian as has been said.”
Pittman said he’s eager to work a full term before the distraction of campaigning again.
“It is a heavy burden to represent people in an elected position,” he said. “I’m not going to do it perfectly, as would any human, but I’m committed to doing all I can to move our region forward.”