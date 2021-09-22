Could steel be in the future for Indiana and/or Armstrong counties?
Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor Corporation announced this week its board of directors approved the construction of a new state-of-the-art, 3-million-ton sheet mill that could utilize a location in Ohio, Pennsylvania or West Virginia.
Nucor officials said the new mill would be geographically situated to serve customers in Midwest and Northeast markets and have a significantly lower carbon footprint than nearby competitors.
That announcement prompted state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, to call on Gov. Tom Wolf to “aggressively promote Indiana and Armstrong counties as the location for two proposed steel mills as a way to counter the substantial losses of local jobs if Pennsylvania joins the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative compact.”
The Wolf administration did not dismiss that suggestion out of hand.
“We would welcome any opportunity to work with the region and our partners throughout the state to identify and market potential sites for these projects,” Wolf press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger wrote in an email.
Pittman also noted U.S. Steel’s announcement last week of plans to build a state-of-the art $3 billion “mini-mill” somewhere in the United States. The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said the planned mini-mill would combine two state-of-the-art electric arc furnaces with differentiated steelmaking and finishing technology, including purchased equipment already owned by U.S. Steel.
According to a report on the U.S. Steel announcement by KDKA-2 in Pittsburgh, the new mill would be similar to ones the company operates in Arkansas and Alabama.
In his letter to the governor, Pittman urged a strong bipartisan effort to bring these “generational economic opportunities” to Indiana and Armstrong counties.
“I appreciate the recent offers to develop ‘playbooks’ for ideas on how to mitigate the negative impacts of RGGI on the district I represent,” Pittman wrote. “The playbook is pretty simple: Replace the jobs and property tax revenue lost by prematurely shutting down carbon emitting sources of electricity production. Securing these projects for development in Armstrong or Indiana County would go a very long way in replacing the family sustaining wages and property taxes lost as a result of RGGI.”
Wolf is scheduled to press his argument for RGGI and other aspects of what he is calling a “Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2021,” which will be addressed today by several of his cabinet members.
Wolf’s office said the plan would emphasize the need for statewide action now by partners in all sectors: government, industry, business and community organizations.