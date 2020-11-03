Local state legislators James Struzzi and Joe Pittman won re-election to their seats in Harrisburg with comfortable leads in partial tallies of votes cast Tuesday in their districts.
Struzzi, the incumbent Republican lawmaker for the 62nd District in the state House of Representatives, held a margin of more than 10,000 votes with 36 of the 43 precincts counted. He led Democratic challenger Dennis Semsick with 78.5 to 21.5 percent of the votes tallied by 10 p.m.
Pittman, the Republican seeking his first full four-year term representing the 41st District in the Pennsylvania Senate, enjoyed a commanding lead of 80.6 percent of votes cast in 60 of 69 precincts in Indiana County. He also led Democrat Anthony “Tony” DeLoreto by almost 85.7 percent of the total in Armstrong County with 20 of 62 precincts reporting.
The 41st Senatorial district also includes parts of Butler and Westmoreland Counties.
