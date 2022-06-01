National Police Week actually had come and gone by two weeks when the United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania showed up for a ceremony Tuesday morning in Indiana.
However, it was no less appreciated by those in attendance when U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung came to recognize six members of the Indiana Borough Police Department.
“We wanted to highlight some situations,” Chung said outside the George E. Hood Municipal Building in Indiana.
As Police Chief Justin Schawl told the gathering, “Indiana Borough is, Indiana County is blessed to have high-performance officers” whose efforts de-escalated a series of events.
Chung said mental health and other issues often cause situations “outside of your typical law enforcement training,” including those involving Sgt. Jeffrey Hoag, Patrolmen First Class Randy Allmendinger and Joshua Henning, Patrolmen Michael Clawson and Andrew Koszarek ... and Indiana’s Comfort K-9 Axel.
Axel is a Mountain Cur mix rescued from a shelter in Kentucky who has become a well-known and respected team member in IBPD’s community outreach, Chung said.
Allmendinger, Henning and Clawson were honored for their role in a series of events involving the same “known individual” in February 2021.
On Feb. 10, 2021, the U.S. attorney said, the man became “verbally hostile” but Henning was able to defuse the situation without harm.
On Feb. 14, 2021, Chung said, Allmendinger encountered the same individual showing “signs of mental instability.”
On Feb. 15, 2021, Clawson produced a 302 warrant — an involuntary commitment into a mental health institution for an emergency psychiatric evaluation.
Working with an Indiana County Mobile Crisis Unit, Chung said, Henning and Clawson “maintained a positive dialogue” with the individual and de-escalated the situation.
Chung said Clawson, Hoag and Koszarek were involved in a situation in April 2022 involving a juvenile female with a weapon “who had been involved in a prior incident in a different county.”
In consultation with Hoag, Chung said, Clawson and Koszarek used “compassion and empathy” to defuse that situation without the need for force.
Schawl was master of ceremonies for the Tuesday morning event, which also featured comments from Indiana Borough Manager Nichole Sipos and Mayor William Simmons, as well as state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to what the men and women are doing on the ground,” Manzi said.
For Chung and staffers she brought from Pittsburgh, the ceremony was followed in turn by an interview in the conference room of The Indiana Gazette.
There she said she sees “so many police departments really working to show (a) genuine desire to reconnect with their communities.”
She was accompanied by three members of her staff, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti, Law Enforcement Coordinator Mike Warfield and Executive Assistant Sada Moran.
“One of the things our office is trying to promote is for law enforcement to be proactive, to reach out to the community before there is a crisis, so that there is trust,” Rivetti said.
Chung serves as vice chair of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys.
“The work varies depending on the attorney general,” Chung said, but her role is to make sure local U.S. attorneys always have a voice in U.S. Department of Justice decisions.
“It is important that all the U.S. Attorneys’ office have input,” Chung said.
She has seen various roles in the Department of Justice over the years.
“In D.C., I used to work in the Civil Rights Division,” she said. She was a trial attorney there before joining the Western District office as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2014.
She has held numerous leadership positions there, including acting deputy chief of the Violent Crimes Section at various times from 2015 to 2017 and deputy chief of the Major Crimes Section from 2018 to 2020.
Her office also draws on a lot of community groups for such issues as hate crimes, such as the recent supermarket massacre in Buffalo, N.Y., or the Tree of Life mass shooting in Pittsburgh.
“That is a great concern of ours,” she said. “Our FBI is very actively engaged in addressing domestic violent extremism.”
After the Buffalo incident, Chung said, “all of our community groups” were called together “for a conference call to be proactive.”
In addition, she said, agents from the Western District of Pennsylvania were sent as an evidence response team to the Western District of New York to support the investigation in Buffalo.
“The theme of cooperation is always important,” Chung said.
Cooperation across district lines is not unusual, as is seen in ongoing investigations of drug activity linking Indiana with Philadelphia, in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, or in a more recent case where wiretaps found links between Erie and the Caribbean.
Also, Chung said, there is more to dealing with drugs than just legal activity.
“You can’t prosecute your way out of the opioid epidemic,” she said.
Rivetti stressed the importance of “the public health aspect of the work we do.”
“It is really important in addressing the big picture,” Chung said.