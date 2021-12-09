A preliminary plan for remapping Pennsylvania’s congressional districts was announced Wednesday by state House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York.
Locally, it would reform much of the existing 15th Congressional District where Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, is the incumbent, into a new 12th District that would include all of Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion, Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, Centre, Elk, Forest, McKean and Warren.
It also covers much of eastern Butler County, all of Cambria County except for several municipalities east of Johnstown, and portions of Blair and Potter counties.
It also puts all of Westmoreland County, currently divided between two districts, into a new 14th District along with all of Bedford, Fayette, Greene and Somerset counties, as well as parts of Washington County and the part of Cambria County not included in the proposed 12th District.
Grove said the plan was submitted through his committee’s online mapping tool by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt.
“Over the last several months, advocates and every-day Pennsylvanians told us they didn’t want the process of years’ past,” Grove said.
“The people of Pennsylvania asked for increased public involvement, a map that was drawn by people, not by politicians, and the opportunity to offer comment on a preliminary plan before a final vote was taken.”
Grove’s plan met with immediate condemnation by the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center.
PBPC Director Marc Stier said it is “nothing more than continued gerrymandering ... to benefit the Republican Party and called on Gov. Wolf to veto it if it reaches his desk.
PBPC calls itself “a nonpartisan, statewide policy research project of the Keystone Research Center,” in turn an avowed “collaborative effort of Pennsylvania citizens drawn from academia, labor, religious, and business organizations.”
It recently called President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan a “once-in-a-generation investment in good paying jobs, affordable housing, and bold investments in education and health care.”
Stier said his center has called for “fair districts that represent the people of the state.”
Instead, he said, the plan Grove announced, “at a minimum ... would give the Republicans a majority of Congressional seats in a state where Democrats are a substantial majority of voters.”