White Township Planning Commission has given conditional approval to a final site plan for a building at 2879 Oakland Ave. that would house both a Panera Bread bakery and cafe, and an Applebee’s restaurant.
The commission required another stormwater review as a condition when it voted Tuesday night during a 15-minute meeting at the township municipal building.
Code Enforcement Officer Matt Genchur said there were modifications from past plans for that location, the former Elkin Hi-Tech property catacorner from Aldi’s supermarket south of the intersection with Business Route 422.
Township Manager Chris Anderson said plans still call eventually for a hotel on the property, a 5.7-acre plot that would have 129 parking spaces — enough for two eateries — and that some sewer taps had been purchased.
Over the years, the tenants for that location have changed, from Applebee’s and Bob Evans to Panera and Chick-Fil-A, to the most recent Panera and Applebee’s
According to the deed filed with Indiana County officials in 2016, the property was turned over from Elkin to Oakland Ave-Indy LLC, though Genchur said there were some new folks involved in the ownership.
Either way, the property is still listed as a development of The Verrichia Company of Doylestown, Bucks County — though it still lists an expected groundbreaking in 2020.
And, either way, Genchur said, there was no specific timetable for groundbreaking this time around.
The planning commission also approved two minor actions.
One is a revision for Todd Raible along Bash Road, pulling a previous 6.68-acre subdivision and making it a 13.458-acre subdivision, for a property that straddles the White-Washington township line.
The other is a pair of subdivisions for property belonging to Richard and Karla Nolt along Martin Road. One is for 7.26 acres on a 70-acre tract, the other 27.97 acres on a separate 43-acre tract.
The commission also discussed issues involving properties in Deerfield Estates, a stormwater matter for St. Andrew’s, and a waterline extension for a property owner along Metz Road.