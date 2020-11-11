Two final site plans with contingencies and two minor subdivisions received action Tuesday night during a White Township Planning Commission meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes.
One final site plan will wait for the next voting meeting. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry wants to add 5,486 square feet and 39 parking spaces to the former Troop A state police barracks at 4221 Route 286 West.
Code Enforcement Officer Matt Genchur said additional stormwater retention will be required, but Commissioner George Lenz questioned how some entities in the township — including state-owned buildings such as PennDOT and Labor & Industry facilities — have not been receptive to paying stormwater fees.
Chairman Ed Kuckuck and township Manager Milt Lady each said they thought the matter should be referred to the commission’s solicitor.
Another final site plan involves the Pennsylvania American Water Indiana District facility at 1034 Waterworks Road. Genchur said that plan also is contingent on stormwater removal.
PAW’s plans include adding a second 250-gallon backwater tank, and a new electrical building. Genchur said additional paving also is planned.
Subdivisions approved Tuesday include the addition of a 1.7-acre abutment with a house, to a 10.603-acre residual tract with gas wells, on the Michael and Veronica Cavoto property at 480 Ben Franklin Road South.
Also, in the Sterling Hills area, 0.249 acres will be separated from 0.370 acres on the property of Matthew A. Ross and others along Crystal Drive.