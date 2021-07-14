The White Township planning commission approved a preliminary minor subdivision and final minor subdivision at Tuesday’s meeting, but declined a set-back modification for another property.
The preliminary minor subdivision, approved unanimously, is for Gary and Carol Harkleroad, at property at 103 Harkleroad, off Barclay Road. It divides off parcels of 1.94 and 1.98 acres, said Chris Anderson, assistant township manager.
Planners also approved a final minor subdivision of an undeveloped lot requested by David Lieb on Thompson Road, Anderson said. The divided property will be shared by Lieb and Mark Elgin.
Officials chose to deny a modification of setback requirement of 7 feet that was requested by Todd Good, of 332 Forest Ridge Road. Good sought to expand a garage to 5 feet, 8 inches from his property line, Anderson said.
The planning commission voted unanimously to adhere to the requirement of 7 feet.
In other business, Anderson noted some of the township’s applications, such as for new building permits and certificates of occupancy, have been revamped and slimmed down into more manageable documents.
“We’ve heard nothing but positive feedback in response to that,” Anderson said.