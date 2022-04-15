Probation and planning agencies had items for consideration at Wednesday’s Indiana County Board of Commissioners meeting.
As usual, there also were numerous proclamations, for National Telecommunicator’s Week (April 10-16), Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April), Child Abuse Prevention Month (April), National Agriculture Day (March 22), National County Government Month (April), Indiana County Walks Day (April 23) and Fair Housing Month (April).
It was the second time that Child Abuse Prevention Month was mentioned at a commissioners’ meeting, after the board overlooked the event at an earlier meeting and welcomed comments at that time from Care (Child Advocacy & Relationship Enhancing) Center of Indiana County Executive Director Jessica Clark.
“We all have a responsibility as individuals, neighbors and community members to help create healthy, safe and nurturing experiences for our children,” the commissioners said in their proclamation issued Wednesday for Child Abuse Prevention Month. “Everyone in the community should become more aware of child abuse prevention and consider helping parents raise their children in safe, nurturing environments.”
Amid those proclamations, the commissioners approved the Indiana County Probation Department’s request to submit an application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for a $135,000 Intermediate Grant that would improve adult probation and parole services, treatment and case management work provided by county agencies.
Deputy Chief Probation Officer James D. Decker said his agency also was requesting a Project Modification Request so funds can be diverted within the grant, allowing the county to receive the full amount in a competitive process that does not require any matching funds on the county’s part.
At Decker’s request, the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with IPPC Technologies Inc. of King Of Prussia, Montgomery County, to establish the ability for Indiana County Probation to require sex offenders under supervision to use a program that will monitor their Internet activities.
Again, there is no cost to the county. Decker said service fees are paid by the offender.
Another county agency, the Alice Paul House, was honored in the proclamation regarding Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“In the United States alone, nearly one in five women and one in 67 men have been raped at some time in their lives,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith read to open up the proclamation.
“Alice Paul House always has trained advocates available to provide crisis intervention and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones,” Commissioner Sherene Hess read.
“Let us honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month by taking action to create a safer environment for all and renew our commitment to end sexual assault in Indiana County,” Commissioner Robin Gorman read.
Alice Paul House Executive Director Audia Boyles accepted the proclamation, urging the wearing of teal throughout the month to show support for victims of sexual assault.
Two proclamations were tied in with the report of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
One noted April being Fair Housing Month “to bring attention to the residents of Indiana County of their right to live where they want without prejudice and discrimination.”
Two resolutions were passed along with that proclamation, one a Fair Housing resolution for the county and on behalf of the Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Communities of Indiana Borough and Center Township, the other a designation of a Fair Housing Officer to comply with state and federal laws, in the county as well as on behalf of the CDBG entitlement communities.
Another proclamation from the ICOPD noted that April 23 will be Indiana County Walks Day, and that the county Decathlon Planning Team and WalkWorks Program are in the midst of completing the sixth annual program of active events held in communities, parks, trails and other attractions and points of interest and education throughout the county.
Rounding out the proclamations:
• A National County Government Month proclamation noting the theme of “Counties Thrive” and recognizing the 3,069 counties (including the 67 in Pennsylvania) serving more than 315 million Americans by providing “essential services to create healthy, safe, and vibrant communities.”
• A National Telecommunicator’s Week proclamation honoring those who work the 911 communications center at the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and how “the safety of our police officers, firefighters and EMS responders is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens” who call or text 911.
• A National Agriculture Day proclamation, noting that agriculture is the number one industry in Pennsylvania, with 52,000 farms spanning 7.3 million acres of farmland, accounting for over $10 billion in earnings. It also noted that Indiana County has over 950 farms generating nearly $72 million in revenue, and that 2 percent of the county’s total employment are “farmers working to feed our residents three meals a day.”
Receiving that proclamation was 2021 Indiana County Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner, a homeschooled high school senior from Blairsville, who came with her mother, sister and brother to Wednesday’s board meeting.
Elizabeth “worked with the Indiana County Farm Bureau and local producers to present a gift basket to the first baby born at Indiana Regional Medical Center on National Agriculture Day, and encouraged other Pennsylvania fair queens to replicate the idea to help promote agriculture,” the proclamation read in part.