GRACETON — Plans have been announced for a fundraising concert and activity outing this month at Lucerne Park.
Greg Jones, of Homer City, told the Center Township board of supervisors of the “Mid-Toberfest” event set for 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 17.
Jones said his band, Falling Forth, and the Danny Haynes band will entertain. Area food-truck vendors will be stationed at the park, and arts and crafts activities, games (cornhole; punt, pass and kick) and face-painting are planned.
Jones said Force Inc. has offered to donate lighting towers to illuminate the festival grounds after dark.
At $10 per person (age 12 and over) and with a COVID-19 pandemic-conscious attendance limit of 200, Jones estimated the event could net $1,000 to $1,500 to benefit Homer City and Center Township athletic and recreation programs. He said tickets are available at Sanso’s pizza shop along Route 119.
The supervisors also announced at the board’s monthly business meeting that Halloween trick-or-treating would be permitted from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Chairman David “Butch” Smyers advised residents to abide by traditions. A lit porch light signifies welcome to kids, a dark porch means not.
“It’s understood. It’s up to you,” Smyers said.
At the recommendation of Supervisor Matthew Housholder, the supervisors agreed to provide a mobile phone for ordinance enforcement officer Andy Szentmiklosi. The phone would remain property of the township and be retained by the township if the officer ends his service.
Housholder also recommended that the township hire a certified public accounting firm to audit the township’s books.
“This hasn’t been done for several years,” Housholder said. “You just want to be sure everything is correct.”
The board voted to adopt an ordinance enacting revisions to the township employees’ pension plan. Smyers called the change a routine update.
Smyers said township road workers have ongoing projects on Pearce, Fabin, Young, Smith and Johnson roads.
Township workers are expected to post veterans’ tribute flags on utility poles before Veterans Day, the supervisors said.
Finally, Smyers hailed the work of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representative Allen Williams, on his retirement after more than 30 years at PennDOT.
Township officials throughout the county relied on Williams for local road issues, he said.
“He knew a lot,” Smyers said. “A lot of people are going to miss him up there.”
Sarah Shaffer of the Aultman fire department advised the supervisors that Station 270 has begun holding bingo fundraisers with coronavirus suppression measures in place. The Homer City fire department continues its popular ice cream stand and food truck court on Friday evenings in the field across from the fire station, with plans to move the food service indoors when the weather gets colder, she said.
The Coral-Graceton fire department continues to hold sub sandwich sales to raise money, but has not gone back to holding bingo games.
For the seventh consecutive month, the supervisors met outdoors to achieve social distancing standards of the COVID-19 pandemic, and completed business before sunset.
The supervisors’ next business meeting is Nov. 2.