Efforts to develop Active Transportation Plans by Indiana Borough and Indiana County, as well as Complete Streets Plans for the borough and White Township, moved ahead Tuesday night, as local residents and public officials gathered for a community engagement event at Indiana Borough’s Grace United Methodist Church.
Borough officials describe “active transportation” as “any self-propelled mode of transportation, such as walking, bicycling, scooters, rollerblades, skateboards, wheelchairs or even pushing a stroller. Active transportation also includes forms of public transit.”
More than 20 people gathered for Tuesday’s event.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to gather input from all the residents of the county on active transportation, and connections that are needed both within the communities, between the communities and regionally,” said Barbara Hauge, landscape architect for Thomas R. Harley Architects of Indiana.
Thomas R. Harley Architects and the EADS Group of Altoona, a regional company that has multiple offices including Johnstown and Somerset, are gathering input from members of the community about active transportation needs, opportunities and assets.
“We’re facilitating the process with the borough and the county,” said Mark Lazzari, Johnstown-based EADS Planning Department manager. “We started earlier in 2022, and both the county and borough plans need to be adopted by the end of September.”
Implementation of those plans “will continue into the future,” Lazzari said.
Maps and charts posted in a meeting room of the downtown Indiana church included one that listed regional connections such as the Hoodlebug, Ghost Town, West Penn and Blairsville Riverfront trails in Indiana County, and nearby trails such as Roaring Run in the Apollo-Kiskiminetas Township area of Armstrong County.
During a discussion that preceded that gathering inside the church, at the borough’s bicycle parking lot along Church Street, Indiana Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo, a former resident of Marion Center Borough north of Indiana, wondered about a possible trail connection in that direction.
“All the connections are to the south so far,” said Josh Krug, deputy director of planning for the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development. He was one of several county officials on hand at Tuesday’s event.
“It is great to be part of this project,” said county Commissioner Sherene Hess. “There are multiple little towns that could benefit from a project like this.”
Those in attendance included Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad, Borough Manager Nichole Sipos, Adriene Smochek from state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s office, and Indiana Area Junior High School Principal Michael Minnick.
“Words of encouragement from the (Indiana Area School District) would be helpful,” Minnick said. “We can be on board and helping to get bicycles into town.”
Minnick pointed to a former policy of days when students were encouraged to ride their bicycles to school, a policy put on the back burner during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
Various speakers pointed to the need to encourage, as Hess put it, “literacy as it related to bicycling and safety.”
Or as Minnick put it, “kids don’t understand the right-of-way.”
Lazzari said he walks his kids to school in suburban Johnstown.
One local resident noted that three vehicles went through a stop sign during the brief gathering at the bicycle lot before the event moved into the church.
In materials prepared for Tuesday’s event, the borough said the plans and policies being devised “will prioritize creating better connections to community destinations, increasing social interactions, and creating healthier communities so people can engage in physical activity to everyday destinations.”