The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said a conservation project is planned beginning next spring at intersections of Route 119 and Route 286 and Route 119 and Route 110, both in White Township.
PennDOT said the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania recently was awarded two National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants from the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund, as part of plans to improve more than 150 acres of rights of way in Pennsylvania.
The Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund, which works to advance conservation of the monarch butterfly and other at-risk native insect pollinators, seeks to provide habitat for monarchs and pollinators through the planting of native species and monitoring bumblebees.
Along the two targeted intersections in White Township, there will be milkweed planted along with 20 species of native nectar plants and clump-forming grasses that can be used for nesting.
PennDOT said these plants will attract monarch butterflies as well as support rusty-patched bumblebees, yellow banded bumblebees and other imperiled bumblebees and pollinators.