Matthew Mann and Afton Eicholtz practiced Wednesday for The Indiana Players upcoming performances of “Bar Tabs.” The show, which offers three comedic one-acts written and directed by Mary Jo Bowes, is set for tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. More performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at www.indianaplayers.com or by calling (724) 464-0725. Those not fully vaccinated are asked to wear masks at all times.

