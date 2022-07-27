penndot-logo.jpg
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 is inviting the public to go online from Aug. 1 through Aug. 12 to view plans regarding replacement of the existing Brick Church Bridge #2 carrying Cherry Run Road (state Route 2005) over Cherry Run in Plumcreek Township, not far west of the Armstrong-Indiana county line.

The bridge is one of two that cross Cherry Run southwest of U.S. Route 422 in the southwest corner of Plumcreek Township, between Elderton and Crooked Creek Horse Park.