The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 is inviting the public to go online from Aug. 1 through Aug. 12 to view plans regarding replacement of the existing Brick Church Bridge #2 carrying Cherry Run Road (state Route 2005) over Cherry Run in Plumcreek Township, not far west of the Armstrong-Indiana county line.
The bridge is one of two that cross Cherry Run southwest of U.S. Route 422 in the southwest corner of Plumcreek Township, between Elderton and Crooked Creek Horse Park.
PennDOT officials said the purpose of the virtual plans display is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
A spokeswoman for District 10 said construction is expected to take place in the spring of 2024 using a detour. The online presentation is meant to outline and explain proposed plans and schedule for the project.
One can access the presentation by visiting www.PennDOT.gov/District10, clicking on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, picking the Armstrong County box, and choosing the Brick Church Bridge Replacement Project tile.
PennDOT also will provide project documents in alternative languages or formats upon request to Kurt Kretchman, project manager, at (724) 357-4804 or kkretchman@pa.gov.