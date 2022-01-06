KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District could raise real estate taxes by as much as 5 percent for 2022-23.
That’s one matter that will come up next week, when the district’s board of directors tackles the annual Act 1 resolution, a measure accepting the state’s index for maximum tax increases allowed without needing to put the matter up for voter approval or an exception from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
It also was discussed Wednesday night after a brief special voting meeting, where two vacancies created by the recent departure of Joshua Muscatello were filled.
On a motion by Director Jody Rainey, as seconded by Director Lisa Smiley, the board voted 9-0 to hire Jennifer Sleppy as business manager at an annual salary of $82,000.
Sleppy would assume that job upon her release from a current employer, which was not disclosed during the brief special meeting.
Then, on a motion from Director Wendy Williams, as seconded by Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode, Assistant Business Manager Nicole Peterson was appointed board secretary at an annual stipend of $2,500.
Peterson will fulfill Muscatello’s unexpired term as board secretary, which was to run from July 1 of last year until June 30, 2025, but was cut short effective Oct. 10, 2021, when Muscatello left to begin a new job as assistant dean of business operations in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s College of Health and Human Services.
The special voting session was followed by the usual monthly committee meeting, now held on the first Wednesday of each month, to discuss matters on the agenda for this month’s regular voting meeting, now held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., effective next week.
Agenda items will include the district’s annual Act 1 resolution, which would allow a real estate tax increase of 5 percent without having to get approval in a referendum or an exception from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Last year’s Act 1 index allowed Penns Manor Area to increase taxes by 4.4 percent or 0.648 mills to 15.3768 mills.
“The base for this year is going to be 3.4 percent, the highest we can go is 5 percent,” Peterson said.
The Department of Education has said the base index, based on an average of the percentage increase in the statewide average weekly wage and the Employment Cost Index, is 3.4 percent.
However, school districts with a market value/income aid ratio greater than 0.4000 can utilize an adjusted index that has been available since September on the PDE website.
As listed on that website, Penns Manor Area’s market value/income aid ratio comes in at 0.7163 and its adjusted Act 1 maximum is 5 percent.
“This is not a vote to raise taxes,” Peterson said. “It’s just saying that we won’t go above that 5 percent threshold.”
Other matters likely to appear on next week’s agenda include the hiring of a girls’ varsity volleyball coach and a junior high school head football coach, as well as an instructional assistant and a staff substitute, and the resignation of an art teacher.