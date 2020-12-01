In-person instruction resumed this morning for all students in the Penns Manor Area School District.
In a weekend announcement on its website, the district said it will continue enforcing all safety precautions and the wearing of face coverings, stressing that chin face shields that rest on the chin are not acceptable face coverings.
District officials said chin face shields leave too much of an open gap exposing the nose and mouth, while acceptable face shields begin at the forehead covering the face down to the chin.
Additionally, they reminded district residents, “please wash face coverings each day.”
Also, the district said all parents, guardians and students need to be aware that if one or both of the Penns Manor Area school buildings experience COVID-19 positive cases as defined by the Department of Health Regulations for school buildings with an enrollment of less than 500 students, then students will be transitioned to virtual learning at home.
However, as of the start of the Thanksgiving weekend, there were no reported active cases of COVID-19 at Penns Manor Area Elementary School, while Penns Manor Area Junior-Senior High School was not expected to have any active cases of COVID-19 when school resumes today.
The district said 15 high school students are still on quarantine as of today due to being on a contact tracing list of either the most recent reported positive case at the high school or a person outside the school who tested positive for COVID-19.