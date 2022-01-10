The Blairsville Polar Plunge, hosted by the Friends of Blairsville Parks and Recreation, was held Saturday at Veterans Memorial Boat Launch.
With a theme of “Freezin’ for a Reason,” participants took a dip in the Conemaugh River to raise money for pediatric cancer patient Joanna “Nannie” Meda, 4, of Josephine.
From left are Lilly Clutter, of Penn Run; Graham Clutter, of Penn Run; and Samuel Clutter, Mia Duncan and Mason Clutter, of Blairsville.
Members of the Blairsville water rescue team, partially obscured, oversaw the event from in the river.