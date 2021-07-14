A veteran of more than three decades in municipal police work in Indiana County is moving down the road.
Effective Aug. 1, Louis J. Sacco will move from chief of Clymer police to chief of Blairsville police.
Sacco’s resignation was announced at Tuesday’s Clymer Borough council meeting, and his hiring was unanimously approved at a special meeting of Blairsville Borough council on Tuesday.
Sacco will earn an annual salary of $53,000 in Blairsville, where his start date is Aug. 2.
Officer Charles Waller was chosen to succeed Sacco in Clymer.
In Blairsville, Sacco succeeds Chief Michael Allman, who retired March 31 after a 45-year career in law enforcement, with eight years in Blairsville.
Sacco’s resignation from the Clymer position he had held since October 2019 as interim chief and 18 months as full-fledged holder of that job was accepted with regret Tuesday night, as well as words of praise from Clymer borough officials.
“I have genuinely enjoyed working with everyone in the borough and everyone within the community,” Sacco said as he read his letter of resignation. “I truly believe by all of us working together, we have transformed the Clymer Borough Police Department into a professional and respected department within the county.”
Mayor Christina King called the change Sacco brought to public safety in her borough “astonishing,” given the condition of the CBPD when he was first named to succeed Chief Joseph Douglas.
At that time, Sacco adapted policies he had seen in more than 28 years on the Homer City police force to his new assignment, updating policies and reorganizing the office and CBPD procedures.
“You stepped in ... when we were in desperate need,” Council President Louis Tate said.
Sacco also worked for the Cherry Tree Police Department, and had worked with Waller in Homer City.
“He’s ready,” Sacco told borough officials.
In Blairsville, council president John Bertolino said Sacco brings a lot of experience to the position, is familiar with Indiana County and has a lot of the skills officials were seeking in a new police chief.
“I think he will be a great addition to the police force,” Bertolino said.
Clymer council voted to hire Ryan Killen as a part-time police officer, effective immediately.
Sacco’s final report as Clymer chief tackled a variety of issues.
“We are going to be receiving a chip reader for dogs,” he told council.
He also said he had talked to state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, about a bill passed in the state Senate that would allow municipal police departments to use radar to detect speeders.
Sacco said Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation where municipal police aren’t allowed to use radar. He said statewide organizations of boroughs and police are among those who favor the bill.
He said Struzzi signed on as a co-sponsor of the bill, which now is in a House committee.
In other public safety-related matters, Alleycat Beverage owner Eric Buterbaugh expressed concern about traffic that uses an alley near his establishment as a short-cut and suggested installation of speed bumps.
Sacco said that legally cannot be done, because the borough has to do everything to PennDOT specifications.
Buterbaugh also focused on the ongoing renovation of the borough’s park along Sherman Street, and asked about lifting the borough’s open container law for special events there.
Tate said it’s something that can be referred to committee, as well as to the borough solicitor.