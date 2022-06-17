The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it is continuing a conservation project at the intersections of U.S. Route 119 and state Route 286 and of Route 119 and state Route 110, both in Indiana County.
A PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman said a non-selective herbicide was applied to the area on Thursday as part of the preparation process leading to the planting in the fall.
The work is part of a grant program awarded to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania last year.
The society was awarded two National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants from the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund. That fund supports work that advances the conservation of the monarch butterfly and other at-risk native insect pollinators.
The funding will lead to improvements for more than 150 acres of rights-of-way in Pennsylvania to provide habitat for monarchs and pollinators through the planting of native species and monitoring bumblebees.
As part of the funding, a portion of Route 119 will benefit with the addition of milkweed plants, 20 species of native nectar plants and clump-forming grasses for nesting.
These plants will attract monarch butterflies as well as support rusty-patched bumblebees, yellow-banded bumblebees and other imperiled bumblebees and pollinators.