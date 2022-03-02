An audit of the Indiana Area School District turns up some positive results from the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“General Fund expenditures were $56,253,279, which was an increase over (2019-20) of $1,592,490 or 2.9 percent,” according to the audit conducted by Kotzan CPA & Associates PC of Johnstown. “Salary and benefit costs, which comprise almost three-fourths of total expenditures, increased by $155,904 or 0.3 percent.”
The audit was discussed at Monday’s meeting of the IASD Board of Directors’ Audit & Finance Committee, then approved when the full school board met later in the evening.
It came a month before a first draft is to be ready for the district’s 2022-23 budget, to be aired when the Audit & Finance Committee meets March 28.
The audit noted school board efforts to take advantage of savings in “the areas of employee benefits, contracted services, transportation, and outside placements (which) came in significantly under budget,” with a transfer of $1.75 million from the district’s General Fund to its Capital Reserve at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year on June 30, 2021.
“General Fund revenue of $56,375,109 was an increase of $1,246,057 over last year,” the audit continued. “Local revenue decreased by $344,367, mainly because of a lower collection rate for real estate taxes. State revenue remained flat, with a small increase of $3,444, despite a significant increase in Basic (Education) and Special (Education) funding.”
District officials said state funding could be higher in the 2022-23 budget proposed last month by Gov. Tom Wolf. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Indiana Area could receive a basic education subsidy of $12,205,722, a 19.26 percent increase from the $10,234,640 allocated for 2021-22.
That would be the largest percentage increase in basic education funding to any Indiana County- based district, after 12.93 percent to Homer-Center, 11.12 percent to Marion Center Area, 8.12 percent to Purchase Line, 7.99 percent to River Valley, 7.48 percent to Penns Manor Area and 7.36 percent to United.
In districts based across the county lines, projected increases include 12.59 percent to Armstrong, 12.51 percent to Apollo-Ridge, 8.56 percent to Harmony Area and 8.47 percent to Punxsutawney Area.
Indiana Area also may see an increase in special education funding from Harrisburg, from $1,960,765 in 2021-22 to $2,253,047 in 2022-23, or 14.91 percent.
That would be behind Penns Manor Area (21.69 percent), Homer-Center (19.97), United (17.21), River Valley (16.64) and Marion Center Area (15.60), but ahead of Purchase Line (13.77 percent).
In turn, IASD revenues had been budgeted for 2020-21 at $54,178,269, but came in $2,211,890 higher, while expenditures had been budgeted at $56,215,772, but ended up $37,507 higher at $56,253,279.
A further breakdown showed $27,642,110 or 49 percent of the district’s 2020-21 revenue came from real estate taxes, $19,279,314 or 34 percent came from state subsidies, $5,677,125 or 10 percent came from other local taxes, and other local sources provided $1,348,517 or 3 percent.
Federal subsidies made up 4 percent of revenues, at $2,428,043, including the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund established under the American Rescue Plan.
“We were very much helped by the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) money,” Audit & Finance Committee Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said.
“Federal revenue increased by $1,586,980, due to ESSER funding introduced in 2020-21 to help the district deal with COVID-related funding losses or increases in expenditures related to COVID,” Kotzan’s auditors reported. “The (IASD) General Fund Balance ended 2020-21 with a balance of $8,195,601, which is an increase from the prior year of $136,880 and equates to 14 percent of 2021-22 budgeted expenditures.”
Those revenues covered a 2.91 percent increase in district expenditures to $56,253,279 from $54,660,789 in 2019-20.
The breakdown was 64 percent or $35,805,667 for instruction, 25 percent or $14,337,267 for support services, 9 percent or $5,109,343 in transfers, and 2 percent or $1,001,002 for non-instructional services.
Debt service also was decreased over the 2019-20 fiscal year, with the retirement of $2,676,000 of a beginning debt service of $31,224,000 to $28,718,000.
Other figures were posted in a presentation during the school board Audit & Finance Committee meeting that preceded Monday’s special session of the district’s board of directors, where at the committee’s recommendation the full board approved Kotzan’s report:
• The district’s Capital Projects Fund declined from $9,522,344 in 2019-20 to $9,426,071 in 2020-21, while its General Fund rose from $8,058,721 to $8,195,601.
• The Capital Projects Fund started the fiscal year with $7,760,703 for projects and $1,761,641 in reserve, and ended the year with $6,096,070 for projects and $3,330,001 in reserve.
• The Food Service Fund had less revenue, $1,098,979 in 2020-21, compared to $1,276,795 in 2019-20, while there only was a slight decrease in expenses, from $1,241,706 to $1,203,679, but the net position of that fund remained in the plus column, going from $321,655 at the start of 2019-20 to $357,704 at the start of 2020-21, then ending up at $253,004 at the end of 2020-21.