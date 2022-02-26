DIXONVILLE — A Ukrainian Orthodox congregation gathered Thursday night to pray for Ukraine, as that country seeks to ward off an invasion from Russia.
“The situation in Ukraine is not going well,” said Fr. Ihor Protsik, 27, new priest at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Dixonville as well as Holy Ascension Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Nanty-Glo, Cambria County.
“We need more support, from our Western friends, from Europe, from the U.S.,” said Protsik, who was ordained last year and serves congregations that recently lost longtime Protopresbyter George Hnatko.
Hnatko passed away Feb. 14 and was laid to rest after services last week.
“I came to the U.S. seven years ago as a student,” said Protsik, who attended seminary in New Jersey.
Protsik and his wife, Nelia, have relatives back home in Ukraine, living close to the border with Poland.
They have been hearing “every couple hours” about the situation there. The young priest said he has a strong desire to bring those relatives to the United States.
The intention of his homeland’s needs also will be brought to the altar at Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. John the Baptist.
The Dixonville church cites its roots in ethnic traditions — traditions brought to such American cities as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York and Detroit.
Those traditions persist in Orthodox and Catholic churches of Ukrainian rites, in social clubs, in ethnic radio broadcasts, in a Nationality Room at the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning, and in other ways.
Pittsburgh’s public radio station WESA-90.5 pointed out in a recent report that the capital of Donetsk, an eastern region of Ukraine where Russia recognized its independence and sent in soldiers, has a special tie to Pittsburgh.
The capital, also called Donetsk, has been a sister city to Pittsburgh since the 1980s, prompting a series of exchanges — and a five-part Ukrainian language documentary by local journalists called “Pittsburgh The City Of Hope.”
But it also points out in its social media that it “embraces everyone, regardless of their ethnic background, culture, or language, in fulfillment of Christ’s command to ‘teach all nations.’”
In New Jersey, the Franklin Reporter & Advocate posted an interview done this week with Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky, president of the consistory of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, who recently visited Ukraine.
“He was my Dad’s bishop and is from the Ukraine,” said George Hnatko, the protopresbyter’s son and a customer service representative at The Indiana Gazette.
Zelinsky said his delegation went to help celebrate the separation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Russian Orthodox Church, something that happened in 2019 when, according to the BBC, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, head of the global Orthodox Church, signed a document to that effect in Istanbul, Turkey, the former Constantinople.
But, “most importantly,” Zelinsky told the New Jersey news organization, they went “to deliver humanitarian aid to support refugees in eastern Ukraine and provide assistance to soldiers and families of soldiers who have lost their lives.”
Lives have been lost in several wars in recent years — more than 14,000, the archbishop told the Reporter & Advocate — as Ukraine dealt with Russian incursions into Crimea and its eastern provinces.