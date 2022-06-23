Supporters of flying the rainbow, or Pride, flag for the final nine days of June outside the George E. Hood Municipal Building in Indiana Borough had to change their plans.
Indiana Borough Council voted 7-3 Tuesday night to authorize it, on a pole that previously had been used for police memorial flags as well as flags honoring those prisoners of war who were missing in action after the Vietnam War.
A Pride flag would have been in line with similar flags flown at federal buildings across the United States during June, which has been designated as Pride Month in commemoration of the Stonewall Uprising in New York in 1969, but also as a way to commemorate those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning.
However, borough Communications & Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry said Wednesday afternoon, it turns out that the flagpole in front of the building is actually property of the Indiana Borough Police Benevolent Association.
“IBPBA was given approval to erect the pole sometime in the mid-2010s but over time, the flag became weathered and it was taken down so that a new flag could be flown,” Mudry said. “Due to personnel shuffling and other internal factors, a replacement flag was never put up.”
The borough has taken steps to obtain such a replacement flag.
“As of (Wednesday) morning, a new National Law Enforcement Memorial flag has been ordered and will be flown once it arrives,” Mudry said.