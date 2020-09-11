When Zack Morrow, co-owner and head brewer of Noble Stein Brewing Company in White Township, was approached by Janie McKirgan, executive director of the Jimmy Stewart Museum, to brew a beer as a fundraiser for the museum’s 25th anniversary, he suggested an American lager because, he said, it is very approachable and had an easy-drinking style.
After much brainstorming they settled on the name: “Hometown Hero.” Megan Pritts from Ducks In Rows Marketing Agency (and Zack’s wife) designed the can’s label after touring the museum for inspiration. Hometown Hero was launched at the beginning of June to great success.
“The Hometown Hero beer project was thoroughly enjoyed by the Indiana community. The can label and the beer effectively celebrated both the Jimmy Stewart Museum’s 25th anniversary and the man himself,” Morrow said.
Noble Stein is donating $500 from proceeds from the beer to the museum. The brewery is looking to re-release Hometown Hero this winter, and the renovated Jimmy Stewart Museum is again open for visitors.