Now that the unofficial counting of Indiana County election results is done, the official counting is under way — and likely to take a while.
Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said Thursday 53 ballots were not counted, 23 as so-called “naked ballots” not put into secrecy envelopes, the rest for missing signatures, required dates or both.
She said those ballots came from “all over the county.”
The process continues today with an 8:30 a.m. meeting of the Indiana County Return Board that will compute and canvass votes cast Tuesday, including 8,740 write-ins.
“I have to go on the computer and look at each of those lines and assign them to a name,” Maryai said. “It is going to take a few days, four to five days I am guessing.”
It is different from past practices.
“We used to do them in a book,” the county chief clerk said. “Now it is all in the computer. I have to assign all the spellings to a name.”
Amid all that, county officials are preparing for a review of provisional ballots that will take place Monday.
Maryai said there were 32, also from all over the county.
Given how close some unofficial results were, the process could affect some races, but Maryai said she couldn’t say which ones without looking at each precinct.
Also, there will be a five-day period during which those who sought write-in support should come to the courthouse and certify the write-in votes.
“I don’t know when that will happen,” the county chief clerk said. “They can start calling the commissioners’ office on Wednesday or Friday of next week.”
But not Thursday: The courthouse will be closed for Veterans Day.