The Indiana County Commissioners this week approved a proclamation marking Dec. 11 as “Honoring Our Indiana County Veterans” day.
The proclamation took note of the “more than 12,000 veterans buried in Indiana County cemeteries ... who have sacrificed so much and have guarded our freedom.”
It went on to mention events at noon that day, including the ringing of church bells throughout the county, the laying of a ceremonial wreath at the Veterans Wall outside the Indiana County Court House, and events at each cemetery.
“Community volunteers, along with support from the (Indiana County) Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, (plan) to place a fresh evergreen wreath at the entrance of each Indiana County cemetery,” the proclamation went on.
Other supporters include Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1989, American Legion Post 141, the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers, Indiana County churches and the Indiana County Department of Veteran Affairs.
The commissioners closed their proclamation with a request that county residents join in support of this event.