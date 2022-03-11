The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a series of proclamations during its meeting Wednesday.
One marks Equal Pay Day, which takes place Tuesday.
“More than 50 years after the passage of the (federal) Equal Pay Act, women, especially minority women, continue to suffer the consequences of unequal pay,” the proclamation reads in part.
“Tuesday, March 15, 2022, symbolizes the time this year in which the wages paid to American women catch up to the wages paid to men from the previous year,” the proclamation continues. “We, the commissioners of Indiana County, do hereby proclaim (Tuesday) as Equal Pay Day to recognize the full value of women’s skills and significant contributions to the labor force and to their families economic security.”
Two officials of the Indiana County Chapter of the American Association of University Women, President Audia J. Boyles and Vice President Patti Holmes, received the proclamation.
“We need to fight harder,” Boyles said. “We need to have a louder voice.”
The proclamation calls on all workplaces “to conduct an internal pay evaluation to ensure women are being paid fairly and equitably.”
Another proclamation honored Carol Schurman for her 40 years as 4-H Extension Educator in Indiana County.
“Carol dedicated her career to youth and volunteer leadership, citizenship, and personal development at county, state and national levels,” the proclamation read in part.
It mentioned her teaching 80 communication skills workshops with more than 1,500 participants; conducting agricultural science regional and day camps that had more than 3,700 youths in more than 90 settings; and other achievements in a career that included Distinguished and Meritorious Service Awards and national and regional program recognition.
“Carol has continued to serve Cooperative Extension and 4-H after her retirement as a 4-H volunteer,” the proclamation also read. “Carol and her husband Eugene are major financial contributors to Cooperative Extension, 4-H and the College of Agriculture Sciences.”
And, the proclamation also said, Schurman has been named a laureate to the 2021 National 4-H Hall of Fame.”
The board also approved a series of contracts and appointments.
For the Indiana County Office of Children and Youth, the commissioners approved a fiscal year 2021-22 service agreement with Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County.
For Indiana County Parks & Trails, the commissioners approved:
• A $25,000 engineering contract with Gibson-Thomas Engineering for the Blairsville Riverfront Trail Resurfacing Project, a $292,000 effort, scheduled for completion in the spring of 2023, to resurface 1.7 miles of the trail with a new asphalt surface and some additional drainage pipe.
• An application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a grant to cover the $798,061 cost of the third phase of the Buttermilk Falls project, including a new entrance road, additional parking, a visitor contact station, and the installation of interpretive signage.
• A $40,438.22 bid from Quaker Sales Inc. of Johnstown for seal coating and paving work to the roads at Pine Ridge Park and Pine Lodge. It was the higher of two bids for the work, the other being $55,399.80 from Russell Standard Inc.
For the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the commissioners approved:
• A memorandum of understanding with the Indiana Arts Council of Pennsylvania for the Creative Spaces Collective program for payments during the 2021-22 fiscal year that would be used as match and reimbursable items toward the PCA Creative Communities Initiative Grant.
• A resolution authorizing ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak to sign and submit financial invoices for the HOME C000082627 contract as required by the DCED and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The board also approved applications for a $16,587 PCOMP Safety Improvement Program grant and a $20,000 PCORP Loss Prevention Program Grant, as well as an annual plan for the Housing Authority of Indiana County, a comprehensive guide to the county public housing agency’s policies, programs, operations and strategies for meeting local housing needs and goals.
The annual plan for HCIA goes along with a five-year plan submitted in May 2020 to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that remains in effect until June 30, 2024.
The annual plan is in draft form now, and will be open to public comment through Wednesday, March 16, followed by a public meeting at the authority’s March 17 meeting. County officials say they’ve received a dozen requests for reviewing the plan, but no comments have been submitted.
The board also appointed Don Huey of Indiana to a term on the Indiana County Airport Authority that will run through January 2027, and Ron Anderson of Indiana to a role as an ex-officio member of the authority that runs the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.