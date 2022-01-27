Proclamations and groundwork for the upcoming elections were among topics on Wednesday’s agenda for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
A meeting of the board as the Indiana County Board of Elections followed the regular commissioners’ meeting.
There county Clerk Robin Maryai made several announcements about election procedures, actions that started Monday with the mailing of 8,512 letters to those on the county’s permanent “Vote By Mail List.”
“The voters have the following options,” Maryai said:
• If a voter wants to cast a mail-in ballot for all 2022 elections, they should complete a blue “Application For A Mail-In Ballot” form. The county suggests “that the form be completed and returned as soon as possible,” though the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 10, which now is the Tuesday before Primary Election Day, May 17.
However, Maryai said, it is possible that either the primary election will be delayed or the state will go with existing congressional and legislative maps as a Monday deadline set by the Pennsylvania Department of State for reapportioned maps came and went with that issue up in the air.
• If voters want to cast ballots in person at their polling place, they need do nothing about the mail-in ballot — they just go to their polling place as usual.
• If a voter no longer wants to receive an annual application for a mail-in ballot, they need to complete the green “Request to Cancel Permanent Absentee or Mail-In Status” form.
“Completed applications are to be returned to the Voter Registration Office, 825 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701,” Maryai said. “If anyone has any questions, they can contact the Voter Registration Office at (724) 465-3852.”
Also announced Wednesday, the first legal date to obtain signatures for candidate nomination petitions is Feb. 15.
The last date to circulate and file nomination petitions is March 8.
Petitions are available in the Commissioners’ office for local Democratic and Republican committee persons only. For all other offices, candidates may contact the Department of State in Harrisburg.
On its website, the department said it can be reached by email at ra-elec tions@pa.gov or by calling (717) 787-5280.
The board of commissioners approved two proclamations Wednesday:
• One marks Black History Month in February, “to celebrate African-American achievements, to recognize the crucial role they have played in U.S. history, and to honor the generations of Black Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve full citizenship in our society,” and to mark a theme of “Black Health and Wellness,” which “acknowledges the legacy of not only Black scholars and medical practitioners in Western medicine, but also other ways of knowing (such as birth workers, doulas, midwives, naturopaths, Herbalists, etc.) throughout the African Diaspora.”
On hand to accept the proclamation was Anna Frank, assistant secretary of the Indiana County NAACP as well as an employee of First Commonwealth Bank. The proclamation invited all Indiana County citizens “to participate in a Virtual Black History Book Club by (the) Indiana County NAACP conducted throughout the month of February and ending with an online discussion on Monday, Feb. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.”
• The other marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January.
“The Indiana County Commissioners recognize that human trafficking is a crime and a public health concern that affects individuals, families, and communities across generations and across the United States and globally,” the proclamation begins. “Simply put, it is the business of stealing freedom for profit,” and “every individual no matter (what) class age, gender, religion, culture, origin, or ethnic group can be targeted in human trafficking schemes” that target an estimated 25 million people globally and “is responsible for an estimated $150 billion annually in illicit profits.”
The commissioners took note of a National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking recently released by the Biden administration.
“It emphasizes the importance of collaboration across government when investing resources in anti-trafficking policies and programs,” the proclamation read.
“Members of local and state law enforcement (are) in a task force working with a federal task force,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. told the commissioners.
Manzi was joined at Wednesday’s meeting by representatives of Indiana Borough Police Department, State Police at Troop A, Indiana, and the federal Department of Homeland Security.
The county proclamation also promoted a toll-free hotline, where one can call 1 (888) 373-7888, text HELP to BEFREE (233733) or email help@humantraf fickinghotline.org.