The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved two proclamations at its meeting Wednesday.
One marks the 75th anniversary of the Indiana County Conservation District, which will be celebrated at an open house Friday, while the other marks Juvenile Justice Week, running from Sunday through Oct. 8.
“We call on citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses and schools to recommit to increasing awareness and understanding of juvenile justice,” Indiana County Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith read in proclaiming the week.
“Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system is charged with providing programs of supervision, care and rehabilitation, which provide balanced attention to the protection of our communities, the imposition of accountability for offense(s) committed by juveniles, and the development of competencies to enable children who come within the jurisdiction of the juvenile justice system to become responsible and productive members of their communities,” Commissioner Sherene Hess read.
She went on to read from the proclamation that “the mission of Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system is based on the principles of restorative justice, which give priority to repairing the harm done to crime victims and communities, and define offender accountability in terms of assuming responsibility and taking action to repair harm.”
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman continued reading the proclamation: “This mission is premised on the belief that crime victims, communities and juvenile offenders must all be regarded as clients of the juvenile justice system who should receive tangible benefits from their interactions with (the) system.”
The proclamation also recognizes a mission statement from the Governor’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention that covers “juvenile justice, community protection, victim restoration (and) youth redemption.”
Or, as Keith put it, “Community protection refers to the fundamental right of all Pennsylvania citizens to both be and feel safe from crime. Victim restoration emphasizes that crime can forever change its victims and that the goal of victim restoration programs and services should be to restore crime victims, to the greatest extent possible, to their pre-crime status. (And) youth restoration embodies the believe that the vast majority of juvenile offenders are capable of change and have strengths upon which treatment services can build.”
The proclamation went on to state that “all services designed and implemented to achieve this mission and all hearings and decisions under Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Act must be provided in a fair and unbiased manner.”
As for the ICCD, the proclamation notes how, in 1934, Blacklick Soil Conservation District was formed.
In 1939, it became Pennsylvania’s first conservation district, serving 10 townships in southern Indiana County.
“The Indiana County Soil and Water Conservation District was later organized on a county-wide basis on March 7, 1947,” Keith said in reading a proclamation honoring ICCD.
“The Conservation District provides technical assistance to municipalities and Indiana County’s eight watershed associations, as well as the Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Conemaugh Valley Conservancy to connect fragmented waterways, curtail abandoned mine drainage and other sources of non-point source pollution, and protect stream health by planting trees and other vegetation along the stream banks,” Gorman read.
“The Conservation District works with public road owners through the Dirt/Gravel & Low Volume Roads Maintenance Program and in 2020 funded projects totaling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in six Indiana County municipalities, minimizing harmful roadway runoff while decreasing long-term maintenance costs,” read Hess in her role as Conservation District board chair.
The celebration of ICCD’s 75th Anniversary will be highlighted Friday by an open house at the district’s headquarters at 435 Hamill Road, White Township.
“In 75 years, the Conservation District has expanded and changed to meet the challenges of every decade while maintaining a core dedication to conserving natural resources,” Hess further read from the proclamation that extended best wishes and recognized the 75th anniversary of ICCD.
Keith read that ICCD “is the boots on the ground, making positive improvements in our environment to ensure a long and sustainable future for everyone that lives, works and recreates here.”
As Gorman pointed out in her reading of that proclamation, ICCD “supports agricultural producers with technical assistance and access to funding opportunities, resulting in healthier soil, cropland protection from drought, safe manure management and more prosperous operations.”
Douglas Beri Jr., ICCD’s executive director, will open the celebration, with Hess in her role as chair of the ICCD board also scheduled to speak, after which an anniversary video will be shown.
A slide show also will be shown during the open house, while displays including historical documents and educational resources will be set up.