Two health organizations with local ties have announced promotions.
Following up on another recent promotion, the board of directors of Primary Health Network named Dr. Angela Pierce Hogue as new chief medical officer, succeeding Dr. George C. Garrow, who recently was named chief executive officer for a network that includes Indiana Dental Center at 590 Indian Springs Road in White Township and Jacksonville Family Medicine Center at 29 Saltsburg Road in Clarksburg.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian Senior Living, operator of St. Andrew’s Village along Indian Springs Road and Grace Manor along North Ninth Street, both in White Township, has named Dan Davis to succeed retiring President and Chief Executive Officer James Bernardo, effective Nov. 1.
Davis has been with PSL for 21 years, most recently as its senior vice president and chief operating officer.
”It is truly an honor to be named as only the fifth CEO for this wonderful organization that has served older adults for 90-plus years and follow in the footsteps of visionary leaders Bill Swaim, Al Shartner, Steve Proctor, and Jim Bernardo,” Davis said.
“These are very large shoes to fill, and with the help of the incredible team at PSL, I am confident that we will continue to build upon the legacy of PSL and create a brighter future for aging services.”
At Primary Health Network, Hogue, who has been based in Greenville, Mercer County, began her transition to the CMO role last week.
Garrow was promoted as CEO in June.
“Dr. Hogue is an experienced, enthusiastic, and celebrated physician who has dedicated her career to providing compassionate and quality care to at-risk patients and underserved communities,” Garrow said.
“I believe Dr. Hogue’s clinical vision and proven leadership will strengthen our clinical development efforts and support the progress of the Community Health Center mission within the communities we serve.”
PHN is one of the largest community health centers in Pennsylvania and the nation, providing access to both primary and specialty care services across 50 sites throughout 16 counties in Pennsylvania and one in Ohio.
Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health Center.
She earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, where she completed her family practice residency training and also served as chief resident.
PSL, a not-for-profit provider of senior and retirement care services based in Dillsburg, York County, serves more than 6,000 seniors in 30 locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware.