The Indiana County Board of Commissioners has approved a tentative $46,191,969 budget for 2022, about a million more than the total 2021 county budget of $45.2 million, but with no tax increase and the erasing of one source of county revenue, the $5 per capita tax.
“It almost costs more to go after it than to bring it in,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said as she joined Board Chairman R. Michael Keith and fellow Commissioner Sherene Hess in taking what Keith called “a huge step in our budget,” erasing a levy first utilized in 1943.
The board said the general fund budget has an opening balance for 2022 of $4,216,880, on top of which the county anticipates $41,975,089 in revenues. That proposal, as well as a tax rate of 4.905 mills, 4.205 for general operations, 0.7 mills for debt service, is scheduled for a final vote on Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Keith said there were goals set, including how health care will be administered to county employees.
The commissioners also will have capital fund and liquid fuels budgets for final consideration that day, the only scheduled meeting day in December. The tentative capital fund budget of $51,000 anticipates an opening balance of $30,970 and $20,030 in revenues, while a tentative $367,896 liquid fuels budget opens with a zero balance.
The commissioners also approved tax collector bonds proposed by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania to cover 2022-26 terms, with a total tax duplicate of $94,110,315, 30 percent or $28,233,094 being a blanket surety bond amount and a four-year pre-paid premium of $54,345.
According to The Reschini Group of Indiana as broker for CCAP, the premium breaks down to $13,712 for the county, $36,594 for school districts and $4,039 for local tax collecting units. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America is carrier for the state association’s policy.
Also approved Wednesday was a 2 percent increase in rates for the county’s Communities at Indian Haven, from $315 to $321 for private rooms, $291 to $295 for semi-private rooms and $276 to $281 for all other rooms. An intergovernmental transfer agreement also was approved for Indian Haven with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
According to Indian Haven Administrator Kimberly Chi, her facility will make a one-time payment of $1,535,067 to the state government, which in turn will get a federal match and disperse a total net gain of $935,497, for a total reimbursement to Indian Haven of $2,470,564.
In other business, four actions were approved on behalf of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development:
• A $50,000 term loan from the Indiana County CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund to Clark Metal Products Company, a contract manufacturer of precision sheet metal in Blairsvile, to serve as working capital to pay for critical operating expenses such as payroll, utilities and inventory to alleviate economic injury caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company will retain 76 full-time equivalent employees. There is zero interest and no payment for the first 12 months, followed by 60 months of repaying the principal.
• A $1,224,009.80 contract with SE Construction Group LLC of Marion Center for a 100,000-gallon water storage tank, piping, major plant upgrades, pumps, filters and 6-inch waterline installations for the Glen Campbell Water System Improvement Project.
It was the low bid of five proposals, with the highest being nearly $1.7 million, and will be covered with 2019 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement and PennVEST funds.
• A $19,500 contract with Marsh Contracting LLC of Indiana for the Old Ernest Mine Office Building Demolition Project along First Street in Ernest.
ICOPD worked with Stiffler McGraw & Associates Inc. on the bidding. It was the lowest of five proposals, including one from Washington, D.C., that ranged up to $74,223, and will be covered by 2017 CDBG Entitlement funds.
• A revised application from $1 million to $2 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a competitive Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funding to extend broadband services into eligible low-moderate income areas of Indiana County.
An interagency memorandum of understanding was approved between the county and Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for research into baseline recidivism rates for the county’s adult probation/parole population, to be conducted by Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
And three appointments were made to the board of the Indiana County Conservation District, with Janice Long named as public board member, Craig Andrie as farmer board member, each for four-year terms, and Hess named for a one-year term representing her fellow county commissioners.
Hess hailed outgoing director Beth Marshall, who is being succeeded by Andrie, for her service over three terms at the conservation district.