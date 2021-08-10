Indiana Area School District’s board of directors is hoping for public input about grade reconfiguration.
Board President Walter Schroth said at Monday night’s regular board meeting that discussions will begin next week on what changes should be made, amid the likely closing of Eisenhower Elementary School for a year after an April 16 fire.
Also, as was pointed out in a presentation last month by Strategy Solutions LLC of Pittsburgh, demographics in the district are changing, including having few students.
So, from now into the fall, the district is undertaking a community engagement process and inviting the public to explore options for academic reconfiguration and potential reuse of any of the school buildings that could or should be taken out of service.
The process will begin with a meeting of the board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee on Monday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
There the board plans to explore options for academic reconfiguration and select four or five options.
While the board is looking ahead to grade reconfiguration, it is still dealing with possible COVID-19-related reconfiguration, as was raised by four speakers.
They raised concerns about requiring masks on school buses.
One mother said her child has autism and the child’s doctor has recommended air conditioning and not wearing a mask. Another parent said her children would not wear them this year, because of headaches and other medical problems they suffered wearing them.
“Are you going to kick young kids out for not wearing them?” Javonna De Boe asked.
Solicitor Ronald Repak said the Pennsylvania Department of Education has advised school superintendents to follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
“Subject to the exclusions and exemptions in (its) order,” the CDC said on June 10, “passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems.”
However, he told the mother of the autistic child, “there was and continues to be medical exemptions.”
One resident listening in to the meeting via an online connection, Jamie Okopal, wondered what would happen to students subject to quarantining.
Schroth suggested that she should start by contacting the school principal.
Board policies came up for discussion Monday night, with final approval given to policies dealing with electronic signatures and records and with district social media.
A first read was given to nine other revisions in board policies, including an updated statement about public participation. The existing policy reads in part that the board may govern such participation as “necessary to conduct its meeting and to maintain order.”
Reacting to the possibility that the board may limit public comments if there wasn’t enough time, School Director Barb Barker said she would be “OK with updating that to allow more public participation.”