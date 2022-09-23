Five years after Pennsylvania’s current freight plan, PA On Track, was approved by the Federal Highway Administration, a new “2045 Freight Movement Plan” has been opened for public comment.
“The plan takes a holistic look at freight movement statewide,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Press Secretary Alexis Campbell.
The 80-page draft is open to public comment during a period that began this week and continues through Oct. 5.
After that, PennDOT expects approval of the plan in November by the Federal Highway Administration.
Part of the plan’s focus is on railroads, part of it on trucking.
It illustrates a national freight trucking network including the Pennsylvania Turnpike, interstate highways including area routes 70, 79, 80, 99 and 376, and local highways including U.S. Route 422 (particularly between Kittanning and the Indiana County line) and U.S. Route 219 (particularly around the Turnpike in Somerset County).
Another map simply labeled “National Highway System” includes other notable roadways, including more of U.S. Routes 422 and 219, as well as U.S. Routes 22, 30 and 119, and state Route 28 headed north from Pittsburgh through Kittanning to Interstate 80.
“As measured by tonnage, the top external trading partners among U.S. states for truck freight originating in Pennsylvania are New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Maryland, and Virginia,” the Freight Movement Plan says. “The top external trading partners among U.S. states for truck freight destined for Pennsylvania are New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Maryland.”
The draft goes on to say highway congestion and its impact on productivity in the trucking industry continues to be the industry’s leading concern.
“The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) projects long-term (2018-2045) growth in truck freight activity in Pennsylvania of 51 percent in tonnage, 58 percent in ton-miles, and 80 percent in value,” the draft says. “These figures indicate an ongoing pattern of strong growth in truck traffic on Pennsylvania’s highway system, with growth in domestic consumption of raw materials and finished products somewhat lower than growth in manufacturing, and distribution to points outside the state.”
The draft also provides a breakdown on a commodity-by-commodity basis, saying “by 2045 the volume of coal is expected to diminish among the top 10 commodities transported by truck in Pennsylvania. The strongest growth is projected for non-metallic minerals/mineral products and base metals.”
Freight bottlenecks also are illustrated, with some notable locations including Interstates 376 and 79 in the Pittsburgh area and Interstate 80 across parts of Jefferson, Clearfield and Centre counties.
Other statistics in the draft include locations for truck parking, including sites along the Turnpike, Route 22 in Westmoreland, southern Indiana and Cambria counties, and along Interstate 80 for much of its route.
“A number of the truck bottlenecks identified in Pennsylvania are being addressed through ongoing projects that are being implemented through the 12-Year Program,” the draft said.
Also, “the lack of sufficient truck parking availability across much of the nation is a major operational issue for the trucking industry as well as a safety issue for the trucking industry and the traveling public in general.”
As for the railroads, “Pennsylvania’s freight railroad activity ranks among the leaders across the U.S. by several measures, including the number of railroad companies operating in the state, track mileage, tonnage, car loadings, employment, and total compensation for railroad employees and retirees.”
The draft also says there are three general categories established by the Federal Railroad Administration, including Class I railroads covering 47 percent of the route-miles in the state, three regional or Class II railroads covering 14 percent of the route-miles, and 57 short-line railroads, including in turn locals that cover 29 percent of the route-miles and terminal/switching railroads covering 10 percent of the route-miles.
As measured in tonnage, according to the draft of the 2045 plan:
• The top commodities transported by rail to destinations in Pennsylvania (not including internal deliveries within Pennsylvania) include coal, crude petroleum, plastics/rubber, newsprint/paper, and base metals. Measured by value, the top commodities destined for Pennsylvania include plastics/rubber, articles of base metals, base metals, machinery, and newsprint/paper.
• The top commodities transported by rail from origins in Pennsylvania to destinations outside the Keystone State include coal, crude petroleum, gravel, plastics/rubber, and base metals.
“Measured by value,” the draft goes on, “the top commodities originating in Pennsylvania include crude petroleum, plastics/rubber, coal, articles of base metals, and other agricultural products. The top commodities transported by rail within Pennsylvania include (by tonnage) coal, gravel, plastics/rubber, articles of base metals, and fuel oils. By value, the top commodities include articles of base metals, plastics/rubber, coal, textiles/leather, and pharmaceuticals.”
PennDOT says goals and objectives of the 2045 Freight Movement Plan will align with the eight key goals of the state’s rail plan:
• Bring the priority rail system to a state of good repair and maintain it.
• Develop an integrated rail system.
• Support the future needs of residents and businesses.
• Enhance the quality of life in Pennsylvania.
• Ensure personal safety and infrastructure security.
• Support energy efficiency, environmental sustainability and resiliency.
• Identify stable and predictable funding.
• Build public support for rail system services and assets.
Water transportation and airports also are noted in the plan.
“Pennsylvania is home to more than 650 aviation facilities, including 123 licensed public-use airports, 230 private-use airports, and 282 private-use heliports,” the plan says. “Several small airports serving rural areas, including those in Altoona, Bradford, DuBois, Franklin, Johnstown, and Lancaster, are classified as Essential Air Service airports, with federally subsidized connections to larger airports.”
Other passenger air service goes to regionally to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe. Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport and Punxsutawney Municipal Airport would be listed among “general aviation” facilities.
The plan reviews current and future trends in freight transportation and maintains a project-specific investment plan in order to receive federal transportation funding for projects that improve freight mobility.
“The Freight Movement Plan underscores our ongoing commitment to freight planning statewide,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Through our planning efforts, we want to ensure that the Department is properly positioned not only to accommodate the demands of freight transportation, but to help facilitate it.”
The plan is available on PennDOT’s penndot.pa.gov website, and an electronic comment form is available there.