SALTSBURG — Public safety matters were part of Tuesday’s agenda for Saltsburg Borough Council.
In his report to the monthly council meeting, Saltsburg Police Officer in Charge Don Isherwood suggested that all residents should keep their cars and sheds locked, amid the nicer weather and the presence of more visitors in town.
The OIC also discussed a “do not knock” list that council may add to Saltsburg’s existing solicitation ordinance.
The object of such a list is, when salespeople and others solicit door-to-door in Saltsburg, they also would be handed a “do not knock” list.
Borough officials advised anyone wanting to join this list to sign up at the borough office, 320 Point St.
Also, according to minutes supplied by borough Secretary/Treasurer Krystin J. Kelly, Councilwoman Lorrie Johnson suggested placing “children at play” signs on an alley off upper Washington Street, since multiple families have young children around there. Her colleagues on council agreed.
Isherwood also focused on other police matters in his report to council, including the issuance last month of 65 parking tickets, one warning and four citations.
He also detailed various situations handled throughout the month, such as a child swallowing a coin, a domestic incident, landlord and tenant issues, and two complaints about high grass.
Council also discussed the possible removal of various stop signs in town. Borough officials said the discussion of that subject will continue at future meetings.
Borough Engineer Vince Seyko said he is working on a second quarter report about combined sewer overflows to submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Among his other reports, public works director Don Kelly talked about ordering a shed to be placed at the old trailer court, and said various new water tests will start soon for sewage plant samples.
And Councilman Abe Kline told his colleagues that he would like to host a cornhole tournament sometime in October in the Salt Center gym.