Boys and girls ages 13-15 from counties covered by State Police, Troop C, including northern Indiana County, are invited to take part in the Camp Cadet Program at Clarion University of Pennsylvania July 24-29.
Troop C also covers Jefferson, Clearfield, Clarion, Elk, Forest and McKean counties. Campers will stay at the university for the entire week.
Activities will include a full range of demonstrations and speakers from local fire departments, specialty units from the State Police (aviation, forensics, S.E.R.T.), the state Game Commission, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, a county coroner and the Pennsylvania National Guard.
During the week, campers will also enjoy a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cook Forest.
It is meant to be a fun camp for young people to learn about law enforcement and teamwork, conducted under conditions similar to the training experienced by cadets at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
Campers are required to rise in the morning and participate in physical training.
Movement about the campus is done in military formation and campers are required to address people according to military standards.
The non-refundable fee to attend is $20 per person, as the camp otherwise is completely funded through private donations.
Anyone with a child interested in attending the camp can pick up an application at the school they attend, at their local Troop C State Police station, including Punxsutawney, or by contacting Trooper Bruce A. Morris at the State Police in Ridgway: (814) 772-2399 or brmorris@pa.gov.
Submissions are processed as they are received to fill the camp compliment and completed applications must be received no later than June 1.