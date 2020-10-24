The Purchase Line School District has closed its elementary school for the week of Oct. 26 through 30, due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released by superintendent Shawn Ford on the district’s website, through the Pennsylvania Department of Health contract tracing protocol, it was determined that there was exposure to other staff members that has resulted in multiple quarantines.
During this closure, all students will shift to full remote learning. Teachers at the school will be in communication with students and available should anyone need to reach out to them.
The statement continued: “The health, safety, and well-being of our school community remains our top priority. We are following sound protocols aligned with expert health guidance to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect the health of our students and staff. We also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of wearing masks, staying six feet apart from others, regularly washing your hands, and staying home when sick.”
Members of the district and the community are encouraged to keep monitoring for any symptoms of COVID-19 and to contact health care professionals with concerns.
“We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates if any further steps are necessary. In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for following the protocols we have established to minimize risks this school year,” Ford said in the statement.
As of now, students are expected to return to school on Nov. 2.