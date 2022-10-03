Indiana University of Pennsylvania officials said the 2022 Homecoming parade went off as planned despite rain from what forecasters were calling Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said rainfall measurements in the Indiana area for a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning were 1.51 inches along Route 422 at Penn Run and 1.07 inches in Yellow Creek State Park.
Nearby, 2.16 inches were measured in Latrobe, 1.37 inches across the Kiskiminetas River from Saltsburg, 1.33 inches in the Seward area, and 1.14 inches in the New Florence area.
Winds were clocked at times over 20 mph at the Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport east of downtown Indiana in White Township.
Indiana Area Collaborative Team Public Information Officer Michelle Fryling said there were nice crowds enjoying 85 participating units, including four floats by fraternities and sororities, as well as “The Legend,” IUP’s marching band.
“The Crimson Huddle at the (Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex) was also well attended, with almost 800 alumni and friends,” Fryling said. “The Marching Band was accompanied by a surprise guest, a fire batonist, which was very well received by the crowd.”
The I-ACT PIO said members of the university’s class of 1972 were special guests. She said they also will be recognized, as well as the IUP class of 1973, at spring commencement.
Additionally, Fryling said, Indiana Fire Association “always utilizes the services of our mutual aid partners during parades and larger events in downtown Indiana, and that tradition certainly paid off with multiple calls during a short window right around the beginning of the parade.”
This year, the I-ACT PIO said, Homer City and Creekside volunteer firefighters were asked to assist with standby units along the parade route.
“Volunteers from Indiana, Homer City and Creekside were all dispatched and utilized within a 17-minute window to respond to emergencies in the area,” Fryling said. “Most were able to return to their positions and/or participate in the parade.”
In all, according to the I-ACT report, there were seven calls that were not Homecoming-related, two of them false alarms.
There also was plenty of maintenance going on in the course of the weekend, including cleanup of the parade route following Saturday’s event.
In addition, Fryling said, hundreds of students were expected for cleanup activities Sunday morning, including members of all IUP fraternities and sororities, as well as the university’s Student Government Association and Residence Hall Association.