KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District has a new board member.
After next week, it also will need a new business manager and board secretary.
At a special meeting Thursday, the board of directors chose Jody Rainey over Ronald Larch and Sean Schwartz for the seat formerly held by Dr. Paul Boston.
Then, at a committee meeting that followed the special meeting, district Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said the board would consider the resignation of district Business Manager and Board Secretary Joshua Muscatello at next Thursday’s regular meeting.
“Thank you for your service,” Johnston told Muscatello, who according to his LinkedIn page had been employed in the district for four years and four months.
Muscatello did not comment on his pending departure this week and no reason was given publicly during the board’s Thursday night session.
Johnston also took note of state certificates qualifying Muscatello and Nicole Peterson, the current assistant business manager, as school administrators.
Meanwhile, under state election laws, given the timing of Boston’s resignation, Rainey’s term will run through the first week of December 2023.
After each candidate received a battery of questions from board members in attendance, including Larch himself, board member Richard Polenik moved to name Schwartz, a native of Pittsburgh’s North Hills who moved to Indiana in 1991 and then to Cherryhill Township a year later.
That motion died for lack of a second.
Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode then nominated Rainey, fire chief at the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company and Homer-Center High School principal. Board member Wendy Williams seconded that motion.
Rainey received six yes votes, from Eckenrode, Wendy Williams, Tammy Dalton, Lisa Smiley, Debora Tate and Board President John Hardesty Sr.
Larch, who was defeated in the Republican primary for another term for another seat from Cherryhill Township, Penns Manor Region 2, joined Polenik in casting no votes.
“Congratulations, Mr. Rainey, I hope you know what you have gotten into,” Hardesty said.
It was the latest chapter in a year of changes on the Penns Manor school board, which began with the death of Vice President Ronald P. Beilchick of Pine Township, Region 3.
Then, on March 11, citing his move out of Clymer Borough, district Region 1, into Cherryhill Township, Region 2, Robert R. Packer resigned as a school board member and as board president.
He ran on both party ballots in Region 2, defeating incumbent Larch who ran only as a Republican.
Between the vote and the committee discussion, three district residents then took advantage of a public comment time. Masks were again an issue.
Saying “we are a commonwealth and not a monarchy,” resident Christopher Cameron presented a petition asking the board to conduct a special meeting to allow parents the right to consent about whether their youngsters should wear masks.
“We’re just asking the board members to speak about it and take a vote on it,” Cameron said.
Another man suggested board members were cowards for not considering it, while a woman presented a petition calling on Hardesty to relinquish his position as board president, calling him unprofessional and citing what she alleged to be behavior “unbecoming a leader of the district” with an angry slamming of the gavel by Hardesty at an earlier meeting.