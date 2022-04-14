One less congressional contest will be found on the May 17 primary ballot in parts of central Pennsylvania, including northern municipalities in Indiana County and all of Armstrong County.
In a 29-page opinion on Friday, Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt accepted the challenges filed by two 15th Congressional District residents to petitions filed by George Rathmell, of Punxsutawney.
George Rathmell wanted to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, of Howard Township, Centre County, for the Republican nod, in a district that included all of Armstrong, Jefferson and Clearfield counties (among others), but reworked to take out all but 10 municipalities and part of an 11th in northern Indiana County.
District residents Pat Saylor and Carol Gingrich petitioned the court to remove Rathmell from the ballot, leaving Thompson unopposed — and possibly without opposition in the fall either, as no Democrats filed for his seat.
They were backed by Philadelphia attorneys Shohin Hadizedeh and Francis Gerald Notarianni.
Rathmell appeared “pro se,” or by himself. Wednesday was the deadline for Rathmell to appeal the court decision.
“No, the election is approaching soon, so I will not be appealing,” Rathmell said in a Facebook message to The Indiana Gazette Wednesday afternoon.
On his campaign website and Facebook page, Rathmell described himself as a “husband, father, grandfather, veteran, pastor, (and) candidate for U.S. House of Representatives.”
That last part of the description appears to have come to an end.
“We aren’t going to stop anyone from writing in my name,” Rathmell said, “but the campaign is no longer moving forward.”
For the rest of Indiana County, there were no challenges to U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township (Washington County), who is unopposed for the GOP nod and without any Democrats on the ballot to possibly face him in the fall in the reworked 14th Congressional District that extends around suburban Pittsburgh to the southwest corner of the state.
Two other candidates also was removed from the primary ballot in other races of area interest, both of their own volition.
Kevin Michael Baumlin of Philadelphia quit the contest for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, while Sewickley attorney Jason Richey — who had campaigned twice in Indiana — quit the contest for the Republican nod for governor.
Four Democrats and seven Republicans remain in the hunt for U.S. Senate, while nine Republicans and one Democrat remain in the chase for governor.