Coventry Inn (copy)

Among his other purchases, Milan Adamovsky bought the Coventry Inn, shown in this file footage. It was run by the late Charles Runyan in the style of an English pub for a quarter century prior to Runyan’s death in 2018. The New Jersey investor said he still is looking to open up a project “in the next two months or so,” but wants to keep everything private until then.

 Submitted photo

Milan Adamovsky, a Czech immigrant who became a software engineer in New Jersey, still has his multiple buildings in Indiana — and still is keeping close to the vest plans that could come to light “in the next two months or so.”

Rumors circulating about his plans for downtown Indiana prompted The Indiana Gazette to reach out to him Thursday — where he said “we do have a project we are hoping to open up,” but not until “we feel we’re at a point where people can see something.”

Tags