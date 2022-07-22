Milan Adamovsky, a Czech immigrant who became a software engineer in New Jersey, still has his multiple buildings in Indiana — and still is keeping close to the vest plans that could come to light “in the next two months or so.”
Rumors circulating about his plans for downtown Indiana prompted The Indiana Gazette to reach out to him Thursday — where he said “we do have a project we are hoping to open up,” but not until “we feel we’re at a point where people can see something.”
One rumor involved marketing the Coventry Inn along North Sixth Street, but Adamovsky was not specific about details of his project.
“At one point we thought we were going to open our next venture in Oil City,” Adamovsky said during a phone interview, “but Indiana proved to be more welcome to investors.”
As reported in the Gazette in March 2021, Adamovsky’s purchases also included the Heritage House Suites along South Sixth Street, a renovated 12,000-square-foot mansion originally built by James P. Carver in 1870, the Elkin Building in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street, which dates to 1919, a three-story building at 577 Philadelphia St., around the corner from the old Coventry Inn, and the building that housed Grubs, also along Philadelphia Street.
However, as Adamovsky said Thursday, “I’m keeping everything private. When you speak openly about what you intend to do, people misinterpret that, as if it’s going to happen overnight.”
He talked about “jumping through hoops such as legalities and financing,” and said, “people either don’t understand or want to spend the time to understand.”
He referred to conversations he had with then-Mayor Joseph Trimarchi, then-borough Manager C. Michael Foote, and “even the person who runs the parking enforcement, he made a point to reach out.”
However, none of his local contacts have heard from him in some time, and while Adamovsky said “Indiana definitely gets our attention because it has been more receptive,” he also said, “I don’t like the fact there is that self-deprecating sense within the community.”
He said he experienced that, as well as “a lot of nonsensical comments,” as he sought “to bring in more diversity,” such as what might be found in Pittsburgh.
“Those people are trying to discourage investments,” Adamovsky said. “All they want is pizza and beer.”
He said he wanted instead to “have a special place where (the community) can relax and unwind.”
He also hasn’t been in touch with Oil City contacts.
“Many of his early friends here seem to have not heard from him either in many months,” said Oil City Derrick reporter Kara O’Neil.
“Right now we are going through some legalities,” Adamovsky told the Gazette, “but once all the dust settles we will reach out to you. Our focus now is on Indiana.”
And, all things considered, while it was “not like they gave us any tax breaks or anything like that,” the New Jersey investor said he wanted to “give credit to the borough,” adding, “I have felt very welcome in Indiana and whatever they are doing they should do more of.”