Discussions and actions on reconfiguring the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board President Rick Harper said at a virtual meeting Tuesday that a timeline announced in August that set a series of discussions prior to a public hearing that is required to close a school has been thrown off course as district officials work to keep the school running amid the health crisis.
Scheduled discussion on curriculum, transportation and finance have not occurred as planned in August and September as officials “don’t have time” to gather the information.
“It’s just not moving,” Harper said. “It’s going to be delayed. How long? I don’t know.”
The hearing was to be set for Oct. 15, according to the original timeline.
A required 90-day “cooling off” period was expected to be from Oct. 16 to Feb. 17, followed by a board vote on the matter.