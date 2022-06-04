Hours before Dave McCormick conceded defeat in the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary, Indiana County officials completed their part of a state-ordered recount of primary results — with little change found in the margin between McCormick and presumptive winner Dr. Mehmet Oz.
In Indiana County, according to still-unofficial figures released by county officials Friday morning, Oz had one more vote than was counted as of late May 17, but still fewer votes in Indiana’s 69 precincts than McCormick, whose father was born in Plumville.
That one vote upped Oz’s total in the latest results from Indiana County Voting and Elections from 3,536 to 3,537, and came from an additional absentee/mail-in ballot found for Oz, from 245 to 246 votes in that category.
Oz’s primary day tally, the votes cast between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on May 17, was unchanged at 3,291.
McCormick’s unofficial Indiana County total was unchanged at 3,975, including 3,518 votes cast on primary election day and 457 absentee or mail-in ballots.
Because of a slim unofficial margin statewide between McCormick and Oz, a recount was ordered by Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman, with completion needing to take place across the 67 counties by noon Tuesday.
As for the others in the running on the Indiana County GOP senatorial ballot, Kathy Barnette had 2,538 (2,367 on primary day, 171 absentee/mail-in), Carla Sands 544 (439 and 105), Jeff Bartos 412 (315 and 97), Sean Gale 86 (70 and 16) and George Bochetto 67 (58 and 9).
While Oz was on the record (from a campaign visit to Blairsville) as saying he would support “whomever the public thinks is the best candidate” among Republicans running for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat, earlier this week he claimed to be the presumptive GOP nominee.
As his campaign noted, “historically in Pennsylvania, automatic recounts have never resulted in a change in the outcome of an election.”
It also focused on undated mail-in ballots, the object of a legal battle still before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“These votes are currently segregated and will only be counted with courts ordering a revision to current Pennsylvania law,” Oz’s campaign said.
McCormick’s campaign wanted those ballots counted, but in Pittsburgh Friday night McCormick acknowledged that he would not get enough votes to catch up to Oz.
Oz’s campaign quoted the Pennsylvania Department of State as saying “the total outstanding Republican undated mail-in ballots is 860. This total tally is still below Dr. Oz’s current 910 vote lead.”
Elsewhere, write-in ballots still are being counted, including those for Democratic nominations in two area congressional races, both covering multiple counties, and a final total isn’t yet available from the Department of State.
In the 14th District, covering most of Indiana County and other areas around Pittsburgh, unofficial write-in totals covered more than seven pages of results released by Indiana County Voting and Elections.
Few candidates had more than one write-in, but Republican incumbent Guy Reschenthaler, of Washington County, had 49 under one spelling of his name and at least 12 by other spellings.
Kathryn Emery had 25 write-ins.
She’s a Greensburg resident who posted on Facebook that “I need 1,000 signatures to get on the November ballot” and is campaigning against Reschenthaler because he “supported the insurrection,” a reference to the Jan. 6, 2021, incident where protesters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn results of the November 2020 presidential election.
The incident remains the focus of a committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
The late Rep. Paul Wass, R-Indiana, also received a write-in vote, among many others.
Indiana County Chief Clerk Robin Maryai was not surprised.
“We seem to get a Paul Wass write-in (in) almost every election,” she emailed, “but (it) has slacked off over the years.”
In the 15th District, covering communities in the county’s northern tier as well as other areas from Armstrong County to Pennsylvania’s northern tier, there were 32 Democratic write-ins unofficially counted, four going to Republican incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson, of Centre County.
Mike Molesevich, of Lewisburg, Union County, received three Indiana County write-ins, as did Ronnie Ray Jenkins, from Flinton, Cambria County.
In the 55th Legislative District, Scott Gauss, of Murrysville, received 602 of 928 Democratic write-ins, according to complete but unofficial results from the Westmoreland County Election Bureau.
He would face Republican State Committeewoman Jill Nixon Cooper, also of Murrysville, who defeated first-term Rep. Jason R. Silvis and Kiski Area School Director Michelle A. Schmidt, both from Washington Township, in the GOP primary.
As reapportioned, Silvis lost areas in Armstrong and Indiana counties that had been part of his district when he defeated Rep. Joe Petrarca, D-Vandergrift, in 2020.