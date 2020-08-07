Recycling bins will be set out at the Creekside park on Aug. 15. The following items will be accepted: Glass (clear, brown and green); cans (aluminum and steel food and beverage containers); newspapers, magazines and catalogs; and plastics (#1 and #2 bottles only). The final recycling day for Creekside will be on Oct. 17.
