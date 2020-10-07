Recycling bins will be set out at the Creekside park on Oct. 17. The following items will be accepted: glass (clear, brown and green); cans (aluminum and steel food and beverage containers); newspapers, magazines and catalogs; and plastics (#1 and #2 bottles only). The next recycling day will be in the spring.
Recycling collection in Armstrong Township will be held on Oct. 17 at the township building, 977 Parkwood Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. Accepted will be glass (clear, brown and green), separated; aluminum and steel cans; plastic No. 1 and No. 2 bottles; newspapers; and magazines. The next recycling day will be in the spring.