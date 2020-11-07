Salvation Army officers and volunteers will soon begin to canvass neighborhoods in Indiana, placing door hangers on the front doorknobs of local homes. The door hangers contain a return envelope for donors to easily give via check or online in the spirit of the season.
“This year’s Red Kettle Door Hanger Campaign is a way that we can make it even easier for people to give and to support their neighbors in need,” Washington Salvation Army Captain Amber Imhoff said in a press release. “We know the need is greater than ever, and that many families are struggling due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you can give this year, we ask that you give what you can — every dollar makes a difference.”
This year’s door hanger campaign is a new aspect of red kettle campaign, offering a contactless way to give while bringing the red kettle directly to the homes of potential supporters who may not be heading out to retailers this holiday season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is our hope that even though the ways we all prepare for the holidays may look different this year, that families will share these door hangers with their children and those gathered around their tables this holiday season as a way they can safely give together,” Imhoff said. “Our neighbors may not hear as many bells this year as a result of staying home more often, but we need to help those who are struggling for what may be the first time ever in their lives to have hope, and to show them they are not forgotten.”
The red kettle campaign supports families and individuals in need in the local community with utility, rental and food assistance, clothing and other basic needs, and free youth and senior programming. The Salvation Army will station its traditional red kettles at local retailers beginning Thanksgiving week, where people can donate to support local feeding programs and more in the spirit of the season. Kettle locations will also offer Google and Apple Pay, providing a contactless, safe way for people to give.
Those who want to donate online can do so at www.salvationarmywpa.org/kettles. The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division provided 256,054 meals and 72,118 food boxes during the first three months of the pandemic, equal to 70 percent of the total meals and 50 percent of the total food boxes provided throughout the 12 months of last fiscal year. It is estimated that the organization will serve up to 155 percent more people this year with Christmas assistance: helping to put food on the table, helping to pay their bills, offering a safe place of shelter and warmth, and providing gifts and toys for children.